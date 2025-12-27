Interim HC Biff Poggi gives statement on Michigan hiring Kyle Whittingham

Following the firing of Sherrone Moore, Michigan named associate head coach, Biff Poggi, as the interim head coach as the Wolverines prepped for Texas in the Citrus Bowl. Poggi made it known that he put his name in the hat to become the permanent head coach of Michigan, but on Friday, the Wolverines hired long-time Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

Following the news, Poggi went to social media to share his excitement for Michigan's new coach.

"Michigan football is in GREAT hands under Kyle Whittingham!!!!! Proven winner, true gentleman, tough nosed Michigan coach of days gone by. Great hire by Warde Manuel. The kids will love him. Exciting days ahead for Michigan. We have work to do over [the] next five days. Texas is excellent. GoBlue."

Poggi's comments show that Michigan needed stability

On Monday, Poggi spoke with the media regarding the bowl game. Of course, there wasn't a ton of questions about football, rather the coaching search and Poggi's interest in the job. The former Charlotte head coach said he hoped to fix Michigan's culture issue and called it a malfunctioning organization.

"Now, look, we would go back—first of all, the entire—everything that happens in this building has to be re-evaluated, quite frankly, because it is not up to standard. The staff has to be re-evaluated. And I mean the coaches. I mean the analysts. I mean everybody in the building, except Dave [Ablauf], has to be evaluated.

"Our strength and conditioning, our nutrition, our medical, everything. Because obviously, it has been five years of let’s just call what it is, a malfunctioning organization where there’s something every year. And I know that—I know what the athletic director has made very clear. He doesn’t want any more of that. And so if I am named a coach, which again, I don’t know if I am, but there will be a massive self-examination of what happens in this building. And you can expect a lot of changes."

With the addition of Whittingham, Michigan secured its culture issue. There won't be any off-field scandal with Whittingham at the helm. The 66-year-old coach was with Utah for 21 seasons and was known as one of the best coaches in college football.

At the very least, Michigan has stability for five seasons -- or more if chooses to continue coaching.