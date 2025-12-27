Michigan announces hiring of Kyle Whittingham, Warde Manuel gives statement

Michigan has officially announced the hiring of long-time Utah coach Kyle Whittingham as the Wolverines' 22nd head coach in the program's history. He was a two-time Coach of the Year winner and led Utah to a perfect 13-0 record in 2008.

On Friday night, Warde Manuel and others gave their statements on the hiring.

Warde Manuel's statement

“Kyle Whittingham is a well-respected and highly successful head coach who is widely recognized as a leader of exceptional character and principled leadership,” said Manuel. “Throughout our search, he consistently demonstrated the qualities we value at Michigan: vision, resilience, and the ability to build and sustain championship-caliber teams. Kyle brings not only a proven track record of success, but also a commitment to creating a program rooted in toughness, physicality, discipline and respect—where student-athletes and coaches represent the university with distinction both on and off the field. We are excited to welcome Kyle to the University of Michigan family as he takes the helm of our football program.”

Kyle Whittingham's statement

“We are honored to lead the outstanding student-athletes, coaches, and staff who represent Michigan Football each day,” said Whittingham. “Michigan is synonymous with tradition and excellence—both on the field and beyond—and our entire program is committed to upholding those values while striving for greatness together. My family and I are thrilled to join the University of Michigan community, and we look forward to helping our players grow, develop, and reach their highest potential—on the gridiron, in the classroom, and as leaders. It’s a privilege to be part of something that inspires pride in every Wolverine fan. Go Blue!”

Interim president Domenico Grasso

“After speaking with Coach Whittingham and reviewing his record both on and off the field, I am confident he will bring dignity, integrity, and fierce competitiveness to the program, while serving as a powerful role model for our student-athletes and staff,” said Michigan President Domenico Grasso. “He also places a strong emphasis on the academic mission of college athletics, reflected in a 93 percent graduation rate, among the highest in the college football power conferences. Coach Whittingham is exactly the right fit for the University of Michigan at this time.”

Desmond Howard's statement

I want to congratulate the University of Michigan leadership, especially Warde Manuel, for navigating a challenging process and coming away with what I truly believe is the best hire of this coaching cycle. I’m extremely excited about Coach Whittingham leading Michigan. If you had asked me prior to this to name my favorite head coaches in the sport, his name would’ve been one of the very first I mentioned. He’s exactly what Michigan needs right now. Coach Whittingham commands immense admiration across college football, from the media to fellow coaches, and anytime his name comes up among my peers, the sentiment is unanimous: respect. He’s your favorite coach’s favorite coach, and that says everything.

Former Utah QB Alex Smith's statement

Michigan fans are about to find out what I’ve known since I met Coach Whit as a freshman at Utah: he’s a true leader, the ultimate competitor, and most importantly a winner. He’s as tough as they come with the character to match. Can’t wait to see this next chapter for the Maize and Blue.

Former Michigan LT Taylor Lewan's statement

Congratulations to the University of Michigan on hiring Kyle Whittingham as its 22nd head football coach. While I don’t know Coach Whittingham personally, every person I’ve spoken with who has been associated with him speaks about him with the utmost respect. They all say the same thing: he’s a man of integrity and character who develops players not only on the field, but off it as well.

I truly believe Michigan has found the right leader for its program, and I’m excited to support the team as they compete for College Football Playoff berths and national championships.