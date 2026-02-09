Former Michigan Football Player Begins His Coaching Career at FCS Level

Former Michigan fullback Ben Mason will begin his first stint at the FCS level this season. The former Wolverine has been hired by FCS Fordham as its tight ends coach for the 2026 season.

Mason has had prior coaching experience, but this will be arguably his biggest challenge — and promotion.

Mason comes to Rose Hill after serving as the tight ends and running back coach and co-special team coordinator at Ithaca College in 2025, guiding sophomore running back Chris Scully to Second-Team All-Liberty League recognition. He operated from the booth on game day, relaying defensive looks, situational insights and suggestions to the offensive coordinator to support play-calling decisions. On special teams, Mason coordinated the kickoff and kickoff return units.

The journey to the top continues.



Welcome Coach Mason to Rose Hill! 🐏#RAMILY pic.twitter.com/dPgsEimfKv — Fordham Football (@FORDHAMFOOTBALL) February 8, 2026

In 2024, Mason was a part of the Army's running back room. He was an offensive analyst before being hired by Ithaca in 2025.

Mason's playing days in Ann Arbor

Greg Bartram-Imagn Images

The Conneticuit prospect played four years at Michigan from 2017-20. Mason was primarily a FB/TE, but moved to defensive tackle for the 2019 season, before moving back to offense. He was a two-time winner as the team's 'Toughest Player' in both 2017 and 2019. Mason appeared in 45 career games and made four starts.

Mason became the first Wolverine to score three touchdowns in the first half of a game since Denard Robinson (vs. SDSU, 2011) against Nebraska (2018) and he became a team captain in 2020. Mason had 10 career touchdowns for the Wolverines and recorded 14 tackles.

After his final season at Michigan, Mason was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth Round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played for the Ravens from 2021-24 and was a member of the 2023 AFC North Championship Team. Benson was also a member of the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and Los Angles Chargers.