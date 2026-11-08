Dave Portnoy Blasts Michigan Football, Kyle Whittingham, After Embarrassing Loss to MSU

Saturday night marked a new low in recent history for Michigan football, falling to rival Michigan State at home 15-6. It was an ugly game that was hard to watch with both programs at the bottom of the Big Ten this season.

The Wolverines entered the game as a double-digit favorite, as the Spartans hadn’t won a game and had a long list of injuries, playing with a majority of backups. But that didn’t matter, because Michigan’s offense was so bad they couldn’t put points on the board until the fourth quarter.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Anelu Lafaele (11) and safety Michael Richard (7) tackle Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been the worst Michigan season since the shortened, condensed COVID season, when the Wolverines went 2-4.

Social media and Michigan fans erupted after the game, with many calling for a complete coaching overhaul.

One of the loudest voices on the internet for Michigan football is Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a well-known Michigan football fan.

He took to the internet to voice his concerns about the 2026 Michigan Wolverines.

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy, Bar Stool Sports founder and owner walks along the sidelines before the playing of the 125 Army Navy game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn ImagesDec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy poses with solders before the between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What Portnoy Said

Nearly immediately after the game, Portnoy posted a video on X and Instagram and he did not take it easy on this UofM coaching staff.

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“Let’s start with the obvious, Kyle Whittingham - fire him - gone, get him out of here,” Portnoy said. “Jason Beck, gone, fire him, get him out of here. They are both terrorists. I don’t like to say that; they are both absolute football terrorists “

Fire Kyle Whittingham. Fire Jason Beck. This is the lowest most embarrassing Michigan Football has been in my lifetime. What an absolute joke of a football team #Goblue pic.twitter.com/3GffHFVfA2 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 8, 2026

With what we’ve seen this year, how could any Michigan fan be pleased with Whittingham and Beck? They’ve won one game convincingly. They should’ve lost to Western Michigan, only beat Rutgers by seven and just lost to the rival who is one of the worst Power Four teams in the country. It is embarrassing.

“They don’t belong here, they don’t fit in here,” Portnoy said. “Kyle Whittingham… He is the most lifeless old man… This guy, the game has passed him by.”

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many Michigan fans were annoyed with Whittingham before the season even started, when he downplayed the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. Personally, I didn’t see a problem with it at the time. Well, I was wrong, because that type of energy has translated to his coaching, and as Portnoy put it, being ‘lifeless’ on the sideline.

Lastly, maybe the most important point, Portnoy talks about the success of Whittingham’s previous school.

“Go look at Utah, Utah’s off to the best start they’ve had in like 30 years,” Portnoy said. "Conscience that they had this when they get rid of Whittingham?”

Another fair point, especially since we know the Utes ran Whittingham out of town; now they are one of the best teams in college football.

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