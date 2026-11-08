Dave Portnoy Blasts Michigan Football, Kyle Whittingham, After Embarrassing Loss to MSU
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Saturday night marked a new low in recent history for Michigan football, falling to rival Michigan State at home 15-6. It was an ugly game that was hard to watch with both programs at the bottom of the Big Ten this season.
The Wolverines entered the game as a double-digit favorite, as the Spartans hadn’t won a game and had a long list of injuries, playing with a majority of backups. But that didn’t matter, because Michigan’s offense was so bad they couldn’t put points on the board until the fourth quarter.
This has been the worst Michigan season since the shortened, condensed COVID season, when the Wolverines went 2-4.
Social media and Michigan fans erupted after the game, with many calling for a complete coaching overhaul.
One of the loudest voices on the internet for Michigan football is Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a well-known Michigan football fan.
He took to the internet to voice his concerns about the 2026 Michigan Wolverines.
What Portnoy Said
Nearly immediately after the game, Portnoy posted a video on X and Instagram and he did not take it easy on this UofM coaching staff.
“Let’s start with the obvious, Kyle Whittingham - fire him - gone, get him out of here,” Portnoy said. “Jason Beck, gone, fire him, get him out of here. They are both terrorists. I don’t like to say that; they are both absolute football terrorists “
With what we’ve seen this year, how could any Michigan fan be pleased with Whittingham and Beck? They’ve won one game convincingly. They should’ve lost to Western Michigan, only beat Rutgers by seven and just lost to the rival who is one of the worst Power Four teams in the country. It is embarrassing.
“They don’t belong here, they don’t fit in here,” Portnoy said. “Kyle Whittingham… He is the most lifeless old man… This guy, the game has passed him by.”
Many Michigan fans were annoyed with Whittingham before the season even started, when he downplayed the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. Personally, I didn’t see a problem with it at the time. Well, I was wrong, because that type of energy has translated to his coaching, and as Portnoy put it, being ‘lifeless’ on the sideline.
Lastly, maybe the most important point, Portnoy talks about the success of Whittingham’s previous school.
“Go look at Utah, Utah’s off to the best start they’ve had in like 30 years,” Portnoy said. "Conscience that they had this when they get rid of Whittingham?”
Another fair point, especially since we know the Utes ran Whittingham out of town; now they are one of the best teams in college football.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2