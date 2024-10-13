Lions' Aidan Hutchinson leaves game with apparent left leg injury
Former Michigan star and Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions left the game in the third quarter after sacking Dallas' quarterback Dak Prescott. It would appear Hutchinson suffered an apparent leg injury and Hutchinson appeared to be in major pain.
Lions' staff came out with the cart and air cast to put around Hutchinson. Both teams came to Hutchinson's side for prayer and give the NFL's sack leader their prayers and best wishes. We don't want to speculate on the injury, but it would appear Hutchinson suffered a very significant injury against the Cowboys.
The Lions quickly ruled him out with a left leg injury.
In 2024 with the Lions, Hutchinson had 16 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He is coming off of a fantastic 2023 season in which he tallied 51 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and one interception. We will continue to update on Hutchinson's situation and we wish the best to him.
Hutchinson starred at Michigan from 2018-2021 and finished with 11 sacks in 2021.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
WATCH: Mike Sainristil records first NFL interception
Michigan football: Snap counts for every true freshman in 2024, one has burned redshirt
How every Michigan football transfer is faring with new school in 2024