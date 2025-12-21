DK Metcalf Seen Taking Swipe At Lions Fan In Ugly Sideline Moment
DK Metcalf will be hearing from the NFL after this one.
The Steelers’ wide receiver was seen on the sideline during Sunday’s game against the Lions getting into a heated exchange with a fan in the crowd at Ford Field. The fan, who was donning a blue wig, was leaning over the railing. Whatever he said didn’t sit well with Metcalf, who retaliated by throwing a punch at the fan.
Have a look at the incident:
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were stunned on the CBS broadcast, which displayed the incident after returning from a commercial break. Tracy Wolfson explained what she saw from her perspective of the exchange.
“I was watching it and [Metcalf] came over because the fan in the stands was holding a No. 4 Pittsburgh jersey. He went over and the fan said something to him. Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything, we’ll see if the league takes action guys,” Wolfson said.
“I think there’s about a 100% chance of (the league taking action),” responded Nantz.
The incident occurred just before the two-minute warning in the first half of Sunday’s game. At the time, Metcalf had just one catch for five yards on five targets.