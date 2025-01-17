Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff picks against Ohio State, shows support for Michigan
Although the Detroit Lions have a huge matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, they're also aware of a big matchup set to occur on Monday in the College Football Playoff national championship. The two teams competing for the top prize are Ohio State and Notre Dame, and it's clear that plenty of the Lions having a rooting interest in this one.
Asked to pick a winner as they made their way into the facility, several Lions made their selection. But when it came to starting quarterback Jared Goff, he made sure to let the people know where he stands. Goff selected Notre Dame to win the national championship, before looking into the camera and saying, "Go Blue".
Goff spent his college days playing QB at Cal, but he's also been pretty open about his love for the Michigan Football program. In fact, Goff recently made it clear that he's part of the maize and blue faithful when discussing the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State. When asked by former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan about the rivalry, Goff didn't hesitate.
"You're in a state that's very divided from a college standpoint," Lewan reminded Goff. "Who do you side with, Michigan or Michigan State?"
Without hesitation, the Lions starting quarterback said he was a Michigan man.
"Michigan, Michigan," Goff said. "And not just because you're sitting here. It's just because where I live and nearby here, it's a lot of Michigan alum. And so, I really don't know many Michigan State alum personally."
That's certainly got to sting a little bit for all of the Spartan faithful who also happen to be Lions fans. But at the end of the day, if Goff can help deliver a Super Bowl back to Detroit, I'm sure those faithful Spartans will find a way to forgive him.
