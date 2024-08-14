Detroit's Jared Goff picks a side in the rivalry between Michigan, Michigan State
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff recently sat down for an interview on the 'Bussin with the Boys' podcast, hosted by Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. Although the trio spent most of the time discussing the Lions and each of their experiences of playing in the NFL, the discussion took a brief turn toward college football. Lewan, who spent his college days wearing the winged helmet in Ann Arbor, asked Goff a very important question for anyone living in the state of Michigan.
"You're in a state that's very divided from a college standpoint," Lewan reminded Goff. "Who do you side with, Michigan or Michigan State?"
Without hesitation, the Lions starting quarterback said he was a Michigan man.
"Michigan, Michigan," Goff said. "And not just because you're sitting here. It's just because where I live and nearby here, it's a lot of Michigan alum. And so, I really don't know many Michigan State alum personally."
You can skip to 17:25 in the clip below to hear that specific part of the discussion.
Goff spent his college days with Cal from 2013-15 before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He would spend five seasons in LA before a trade brought him to Detroit, where he's helped turn the Lions from a laughing stock into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. As if that isn't enough for the folks in Michigan to hold him in high regard, the fact that he's also an honorary Wolverine just makes him that much more likeable.
