Detroit Lions waive brother of Michigan tight end

The Detroit Lions have waived Caden Prieskorn, brother of Michigan tight end Brady Prieskorn.

The Detroit Lions have reportedly waived tight end Caden Prieskorn, brother of Michigan tight end Brady Prieskorn.

The Lions signed Prieskorn, who spent his college playing days at Memphis and Ole Miss, as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-6, 255-pound prospect hauled in 112 receptions for 1,531 yards and 14 touchdowns during his five year collegiate career.

Caden's brother, Brady, is entering his sophomore season with the Michigan Wolverines. Although Brady didn't see any action as a true freshman in 2024, the 6-6, 245-pound tight end is expected to become a contributor in 2025.

