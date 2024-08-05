Donovan Edwards, Colston Loveland appear on major watch list ahead of 2024 season
When you think of the 2024 Michigan football offense, there are two names that should come to mind right away: RB Donovan Edwards and TE Colston Loveland. Both players should become the stars of the '24 Wolverines' offense. Edwards, who can both run and catch, will be the focal point of the rushing attack, while Loveland should become the main target for whoever starts at quarterback for Michigan.
On Monday, it came as no surprise that both Edwards and Loveland appeared on the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List. The Wolverines have had two Walter Camp POY winners since the award originated back in 1967. In 1991, wide receiver Desmond Howard brought home the award, and in 1997 cornerback Charles Woodson won the award.
Here are some tidbits about Edwards and Loveland, via MGoBlue:
Donovan Edwards:
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Big Ten Griffin-Grange Championship Game MVP (2022)
• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 28, 2022)
• Shared team Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021)
• First player with multiple 40-plus-yard TDs in the CFP National Championship Game (2024)
• Part of the first backfield duo in CFP National Championship Game history to rush for 100-plus yards (Blake Corum, 2024)
• Has appeared in 38 games with four starts at running back
Colston Loveland:
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media, 2023)
• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 29 games with 17 starts at tight end
