Donovan Edwards hilariously trolls Buckeyes at autograph signing event
Donovan Edwards leaves Michigan with a legacy filled with incredible accomplishments, including three Big Ten Championships, a National Championship during an undefeated season, and countless clutch plays that will be etched in Michigan football history. However, one of his proudest achievements is his perfect 4-0 record against Ohio State. By doing so, Edwards not only solidified his place in Michigan lore but also denied Ohio State the opportunity to earn the coveted golden pants—an honor given to Buckeye players who defeat Michigan.
During a recent autograph signing, Edwards made sure to commemorate this memorable feat by inscribing his mini helmets with the phrase “No gold pants.” This playful jab at the Ohio State program was his way of having the last laugh over a team he had beaten every year he played in Ann Arbor. It’s clear that Edwards relished his role in keeping the Buckeyes from claiming that iconic memento.
As Edwards prepares for his next step in the NFL, this playful gesture serves as a final, legendary troll of Ohio State—a reminder that his legacy in this rivalry will always carry a special place in Michigan fans' hearts. With his talent, leadership, and memorable moments, Donovan Edwards leaves behind a career filled with triumphs and a fitting send-off to a storied Michigan career. Well played, Donovan. Well played indeed.
