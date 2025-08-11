Donovan Edwards is the highest-graded rookie running back from NFL Preseason Week 1
Former Michigan standout Donovan Edwards had an impressive debut performance for the New York Jets over the weekend. He finished the game with nine carries for 42 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Edwards also broke off a 72-yard touchdown run that was unfortunately called back due to a holding call, but the play still showcased his big-play ability.
In addition to his rushing performance, Edwards also hauled in a 21-yard reception.
As a result of that impressive performance, Edwards earned the highest grade for any rookie running back from Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.
The former five-star running back had his ups and downs at the University of Michigan, but it was his ability to make big-time plays in big-time moments that cemented his legacy in Ann Arbor.
Based on his skill set, there's no question that Edwards could have worked himself into a mid to late round NFL Draft pick, but he ultimately would go undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He would go on to be signed by the New York Jets as a UDFA where he's currently fighting for a spot on the final roster. And based on last weekend's performance, he's well on his way to making it happen.
