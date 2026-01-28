Ranking Michigan's 2026 Football Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

Michigan's 2026 football schedule was revealed on Tuesday night and the Wolverines arguably have one of the toughest schedules in the country. Despite eight home games, Michigan will have to play the Big Ten's elite in Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State, along with a non-conference game against Oklahoma.

With the schedule out, here is how I rank Michigan's schedule from easiest to hardest.

1. UTEP (Sept. 19)

Michigan's Week 3 game against UTEP should be the easiest on the schedule. The Wolverines will play the Miners one week after Oklahoma and a week before Iowa — a tune-up game for the Big Ten slate. UTEP went just 2-10 last season and Kyle Whittingham could get some youth in to play in this game by the second half.

2. Western Michigan (Sept. 5)

Western Michigan had a solid 10-4 season last year, but this Week 1 game will be Kyle Whittingham's first game as the Wolverines' new coach. The Big House will be rocking and coach Whittingham will look to put on a show in his debut.

3. At Rutgers (Oct. 31)

Not only did Rutgers win just two games in the Big Ten last season, but the Scarlet Knights lost two of their top players in the portal. WR Ian Strong and RB CJ Campbell are gone, and Rutgers could be in store for another down season in the Big Ten. This game will be played after the Wolverines take on Penn State and Indiana, respectively, but Michigan shouldn't have too many issues with Rutgers.

4. At Minnesota (Oct. 3)

Going to Minnesota is never easy — especially your first away game of the season. But for Michigan, the Wolverines will get a bye week right after playing the Gophers and coach Whittingham will make sure Michigan has all its focus on Minnesota this week. The Gophers lost their star defensive player, Koi Perich, to Oregon, which will really hurt Minnesota in 2026.

5. Michigan State (Nov. 7)

Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

One thing that I feel certain of is that Pat Fitzgerald will turn MSU around. He is a good coach and had a good track record at Northwestern. But I'm not sure it will happen in one season. Michigan will get the Spartans at home, and MSU lost 44 players to the transfer portal, along with what it lost to graduation. With this game being played later in the season, MSU could be rolling along, but Michigan will be the more talented team.

6. Iowa (Sept. 26)

It doesn't matter how good or how bad Iowa is — it will give Michigan a game. The Wolverines have a difficult schedule, so this is where I slot Iowa in, but I don't think this will be a walk in the park for Michigan. The Hawkeyes will have a stingy defense once again, and being the Big Ten opener, both teams will want to start off with a win. But, once again, Michigan is the more talented game and it's in the Big House.

7. UCLA (Nov. 21)

Look for UCLA to improve under new head coach Bob Chesney, who got James Madison into the College Football Playoff this past season. Chesney is a talented, young coach, who will have plenty of resources to work with at UCLA. This game will be played right in between Oregon and Ohio State, so this could be a trap game for the Wolverines.

8. Oklahoma (Sept. 12)

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After losing in Norman in 2025, Michigan will host the Sooners in 2026 — and welcome former LB Cole Sullivan back. Oklahoma, a College Football Playoff team, won't be easy by any stretch, but that shows you how difficult the Wolverines' schedule is if the Sooners are ranked No. 8. QB John Mateer is back, who killed Michigan's defense a year ago. This will be the first game that both coordinators will have to show what they are capable of.

9. Penn State (Oct. 17)

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

It's safe to say we don't know what to expect out of Penn State next season. 2025 was a disaster and James Franklin lost his job. In comes Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, who is bringing most of his roster with him. While the Nittany Lions were awful this past season, it's hard to believe they will be that bad once again. Michigan will host PSU coming off of its bye week, and coach Whittingham will have plenty of time to prepare for the Nittany Lions' new QB Rocco Becht.

10. Indiana (Oct. 24)

Michigan's toughest home game this season is, of course, the defending national champions. Fernando Mendoza will be in the NFL, but Curt Cignetti has shown he is a genius and will once again inherit a good QB after landing Josh Hoover from TCU. The Hoosiers will be right about there as a contender for the Big Ten, and the Wolverines will take on Indiana right after the Penn State game.

11. At Oregon (Nov. 14)

Michigan's final three games will be at Oregon, vs. UCLA, and at Ohio State. The Wolverines head to Eugene, where they lost back in 2003 — the only time Michigan has been out there. And Michigan hasn't fared well against the Ducks, losing the three games. Dante Moore chose to come back to Oregon, and defensive coordinator Jay Hill will have to be on his A-plus game to defend a lethal Ducks attack.

12. At Ohio State (Oct. 28)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, it's The Game. Michigan heads back to Columbus, where it has won the last two times. The Buckeyes return both Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith and could be the preseason No. 1 team when that time comes. It will be Kyle Whittingham's first experience playing Michigan's arch rival — can he get the inaugural win?