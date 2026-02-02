WR Andrew Marsh Makes Official Announcement Regarding Future With Michigan Football

The transfer portal closed on Jan. 16 for players to enter — other than those teams that were in the College Football Playoff. Michigan lost several players to the portal, but one player whose name was never in there, nor did he make any official announcement, WR Andrew Marsh.

But on Monday, Marsh went to Instagram and posted a photo of himself with the 'LFG147' slogan, which officially announces his return to Ann Arbor for the 2026 season. Marsh was seen in workout videos and photos that Michigan has posted, but Marsh just never went public with his plans.

Marsh's freshman season in Ann Arbor

David Banks-Imagn Images

The Texas prospect led Michigan in 2025 as a true freshman. He caught 45 passes for 651 yards and four touchdowns. But Marsh got a late start.

The talented pass catcher caught one pass in the first four games for the Wolverines. Michigan had Donaven McCulley, Semaj Morgan, and Channing Goodwin getting most of the reps, but by the fifth game against Wisconsin, Marsh found his opportunity. Following a four-catch, 80-yard performance, Marsh seized full control of the job.

He would continue to become Bryce Underwood's top playmaker, and Marsh's huge game came against Northwestern, where he caught 12 passes for 189 yards.

Michigan's 2026 WR corps

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Michigan lost McCulley to graduation and Morgan (UCLA), but the Wolverines' WR corps appears to be upgraded tremendously heading into 2026. The Wolverines went out and landed a pair of transfers and both should start next season.

Former Utah freshman JJ Buchanan was one of Devon Dampier's top playmakers this past season and he will instantly step right up for his sophomore season. Then, Michigan landed former top prospect Jaime Ffrench, who is close friends with both Underwood and Marsh.

The Wolverines also landed former Utah signee and five-star prospect, Salesi Moa, who is expected to play WR in 2026. Michigan is bringing back Kendrick Bell, Goodwin, and Jamar Browder, among others, while signing both Travis Johnson and Jaylen Pile in the 2026 cycle.

Underwood will have plenty of targets in a new-look system under Jason Beck.