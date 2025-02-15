Elite cornerback "Can't wait to get back to Michigan", compares game to Will Johnson and Jabrill Peppers
Jordan Thomas, a 2026 composite 4-star cornerback and top 300 prospect, is making waves in the recruiting world with his talent and confidence. Known for his bold personality, Thomas recently compared himself to Michigan legends like Will Johnson and Jabrill Peppers, two of the most accomplished cornerbacks to ever wear the maize and blue. This comparison is no small feat and reflects Thomas' unwavering belief in his abilities. It also signals his determination to live up to the expectations set by Michigan’s rich defensive history.
Thomas has made it clear that he’s excited about the possibility of joining the Wolverines, as he recently told 247Sports that he can't wait to return to Ann Arbor. He’s already visited the campus twice since receiving an offer from Michigan, and each visit has only strengthened his interest in the program. This kind of early connection is crucial in the recruitment of a player like Thomas, who has a list of top-tier schools chasing after him.
What really has Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff excited, however, is the most recent update from Thomas—his video on social media showing him wearing Michigan gloves and enthusiastically proclaiming “Go Blue!” This display of school pride is a strong indication of the positive relationship he’s developing with the Michigan staff. With Michigan continuing to establish itself as one of the premier programs for defensive development, Thomas’ potential commitment would only further solidify the Wolverines’ place as one of the top schools in the country.
As one of the most sought-after cornerbacks in the 2026 class, Thomas is clearly a high priority for Michigan. The Wolverines are up against some stiff competition, as many other top programs have their eyes on the talented young defensive back. However, Michigan’s early involvement, combined with the growing personal connection Thomas has with the program, puts them in a strong position to land his commitment.
For now, it looks like Michigan remains one of the top contenders in this recruitment, and with Thomas continuing to show interest and excitement about the Wolverines, his future in Ann Arbor seems to be increasingly likely. As his recruitment progresses, fans and coaches alike will be eagerly watching to see if Thomas ultimately decides to join the ranks of Michigan’s storied cornerback legacy. If he does, the Wolverines will be adding a dynamic and confident talent to their secondary.
