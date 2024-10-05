ESPN College GameDay crew makes Michigan football vs. Washington pick
Entering Saturday, the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines are road underdogs going up against Washington in Husky Stadium. The Huskies are 3-2 on the year and unranked. But their two losses came against rival Washington State and Big Ten foe, Rutgers, on the road. Michigan is currently on a three-game winning streak with its lone loss coming to the hands of Texas in the Big House. But the Wolverines have looked less than stellar -- especially in the second half -- during the past three weeks.
Which is likely why Michigan is a 1.5-point underdog on the road. The Huskies are searching for their first signature win since entering the Big Ten Conference, but will that come on Saturday night against Michigan? According to the ESPN College GameDay crew -- it won't happen against Michigan. All five members picked the maize and blue to win and Pat McAfee went as far to ask why Washington was favored in this game.
Desmond Howard - Michigan
Nick Saban - Michigan
Marshawn Lynch - Michigan
Pat McAfee - Michigan
Kirk Herbstreit - Michigan
Michigan will take the field at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. If the Wolverines hope to contend for another Big Ten title and make their fourth straight College Football Playoff, this is a must-win for Michigan.
