How to watch Michigan football battle for fifth win in a row over Ohio State
The Game has finally arrived. Michigan will host the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor after winning the last four contests over Ohio State. The Wolverines are fighting for a fifth win in a row over Ryan Day, but Michigan also needs a win to hopefully clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.
How to watch Michigan take on Ohio State
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Time: Noon ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Network: Fox
- On the call: Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson
Uniform combination
Michigan is going with the 'big game blues' for its contest against Ohio State on Saturday. It feels like 2021, when the Wolverines were in need of a big win over the Buckeyes to get into the Big Ten Championship Game and fight for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Wolverines were able to beat the Buckeyes in 2021 and get into the CFP. Michigan isn't expected to win this game, but there is much more riding on the line than just beating the Buckeyes. Michigan has an outside chance of getting back into the Big Ten Championship Game, and a win over Ohio State feels like it would assure the Wolverines a spot in the Playoff.
Keys to a Michigan win
Earlier this week, in my keys to a Michigan win, I talked about how important it is for Michigan to do exactly what it has done the past four years: own the trenches. The Wolverines have dominated the LOS on both sides of the football and if Michigan can do that again, the Wolverines will have a fighter's chance in the game.
"In the past four years when Michigan defeated the Buckeyes, the Wolverines were clearly the more physical team on both sides of the football. Last year, despite having all kinds of playmakers, Ryan Day refused to pass the football against Michigan's secondary, which was the weakness of the defense, and run right at the strength of the Wolverines' team.
"In the last 23 meetings, the team that runs the football for more yards has won the game. On Saturday, there could be some snow coming down in Ann Arbor, and Michigan obviously wants to run the football, true to its identity, but the key for the Wolverines is to not allow the Buckeyes to gain confidence running........"
