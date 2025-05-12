ESPN: Donovan Edwards looks impressive at Jets rookie camp
It sounds like former Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is turning heads at the New York Jets rookie minicamp. Although Edwards didn't hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jets picked him up as a UDFA and may have landed a future big time contributor.
Over the weekend, ESPN's Rich Cimini said that Edwards was one of the players who caught his eye during minicamp.
"RB Donovan Edwards (UDFA) caught my eye. Got a ton of reps. Good hands, smooth out of the backfield. He should compete for a roster spot ."
But Cimini wasn't the only one who noticed Edwards making plays. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic also pointed to Edwards as a guy who was standing out.
"Running back Donovan Edwards was the highest-rated player in the Jets’ UDFA class after a productive career at Michigan — and he flashed in Friday and Saturday’s practices too, showing some burst in the running game and making some plays as a pass-catcher. His path to the roster will be in the passing game and if he can contribute on special teams."
When it comes to the former Michigan RB, it would almost be more shocking to see Edwards not on an NFL roster prior to the 2025 season. The former five-star recruit obviously didn't have the type of collegiate career he was hoping for in Ann Arbor, but his film is still full of big-time plays in big-time moments.
In the right environment, Edwards certainly has the talent to become a meaningful contributor in the league. And if the reports coming out of Jets camp are accurate, he could get his first shot at doing that in New York.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football makes final 4 for elite 5-star recruit
Where 247Sports ranks Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood among the rest of the Big Ten starting QBs
Prominent analyst gives the Minnesota Vikings zero chance with J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson