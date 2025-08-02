ESPN insider pushes back on Michigan's potential to make CFP
Several national college football analysts have predicted a bounce back year for Michigan football in 2025, with the general consensus being the Wolverines have at least a chance to compete for a College Football Playoff spot by season's end. However, ESPN's Heather Dinich pushed back against that notion, citing concerns about whether true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood can take the team to the next level, while also bringing up head coach Sherrone Moore being set to serve a suspension in Weeks 3 and 4 of the regular season.
Dinich broke down all 32 teams that are deterimed to have at least a 10% chance to make the CFP based on the calculations of ESPN's AllState Playoff Predictor. Here is what Dinich wrote about her outlook of the Wolverines in 2025:
"Disagree (with ESPN Analytics about Michigan). Michigan should be better than last year's 8-5 finish, but by how much? There are more questions than answers heading into the season opener against New Mexico, starting at the top. Coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for two games as part of the self-imposed sanctions for the Connor Stalions advanced scouting scandal. It's also still unclear if talented freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood will lead the offense from Day 1."
According to the playoff predictor, the Wolverines have a 25.3% to make the 12-team playoff with +3,000 odds to win the national title. But, Dinich isn't buying stock in the Wolverines. In case Michigan is bordering on the edge of being selected in the playoff's final field, Dinich laid out what the committee will like and won't like about the Wolverines depending on how the season plays out.
What the committee will like: "A Sept. 6 win at Oklahoma. The Sooners are a borderline top 25 team, but as long as they have a respectable season above .500, the committee will reward Michigan for a road win against an SEC team through Selection Day. This is also one of the few opportunities Michigan has to impress the committee with a road win against a ranked opponent."
What the committee won't like: "Only one win against a ranked opponent. If the Sooners don't crack the top 25, it's possible that Ohio State will be the only ranked opponent Michigan faces this season. The Wolverines avoid both Penn State and Oregon. It's also possible Michigan earns a win against a ranked Oklahoma team -- but loses to Ohio State. While the committee does appreciate wins against teams above .500, other contenders with multiple wins against CFP top 25 opponents will likely have an edge in the rankings."
Considering Michigan managed eight wins last season without any threat of a passing game has led to many believing the Wolverines can improve by a significant amount as long as the offense takes a step forward, as would be expected with a quarterback room with much more talent than last season. However, Michigan did lose four NFL caliber players (Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham), who all made enormous impacts in their college football careers.
The Wolverines will begin their quest to prove they are worthy of making a push for a CFP bid when they host New Mexico under the lights at the Big House in Week 1 on Aug. 30.