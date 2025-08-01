Michigan kicker placed on prestigious preseason watch list
Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada, a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection and All-American in 2024, has been placed on the Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List, which annually recognizes the best placekicker in college football.
Zvada, who transferred to Michigan from Arkansas State ahead of the 2024 season, converted on 21-of-22 field goals last year for the Wolverines for a program record 95.5% conversion percentage. He was 7-of-7 on field goal attempts from 50 yards or more and converted 26-of-27 PATs.
The senior came up clutch time and time again for the Wolverines in 2024, including knocking home field goals of 54 and 21 yards in the team's upset victory over Ohio State in the final week of the regular season. His seven makes from 50 or more yards was the most by any kicker in Michigan football history in a single season.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan among frontrunners for nation's No. 1 QB — again
Michigan surges late in battle with Ole Miss for 4-star defender
Michigan in heated recruiting battle with Ohio State, Oregon ahead of 4-star's decision