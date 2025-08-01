Wolverine Digest

Michigan kicker placed on prestigious preseason watch list

Dominic Zvada is expected to be one of nation's best kickers again in 2025

Michigan place kicker Dominic Zvada (96) attempts a field goal against Texas during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
Michigan place kicker Dominic Zvada (96) attempts a field goal against Texas during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada, a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection and All-American in 2024, has been placed on the Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List, which annually recognizes the best placekicker in college football.

Zvada, who transferred to Michigan from Arkansas State ahead of the 2024 season, converted on 21-of-22 field goals last year for the Wolverines for a program record 95.5% conversion percentage. He was 7-of-7 on field goal attempts from 50 yards or more and converted 26-of-27 PATs.

The senior came up clutch time and time again for the Wolverines in 2024, including knocking home field goals of 54 and 21 yards in the team's upset victory over Ohio State in the final week of the regular season. His seven makes from 50 or more yards was the most by any kicker in Michigan football history in a single season.

Michigan Wolverines place kicker Dominic Zvada (96) makes the game winning field goal against Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

