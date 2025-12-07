Michigan hires former Ohio State coach as Special Teams Coordinator

Just days ago, Michigan announced the firing of special teams coordinator JB Brown. The search didn't take long, and the Wolverines announced on Saturday that they hired former Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs to fill the position.

Coombs has 42 years of coaching experience and has coached a variety of positions. Most recently, he was the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Cincinnati from 2022-24. He was the DC of Ohio State from 2020-21, and has been named recruiter of the year back in 2017.

Not only will Coombs oversea the special teams, but he could also help on the defensive side of the ball if needed -- especially with the corners.

This is now the second former OSU coach to join Moore's staff. He brought over Tony Alford as the RB coach and he's done wonders both on the field and recruiting for Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore announced Saturday (Dec. 6) the hiring of Kerry Coombs as the Wolverines' Special Teams Coordinator. Coombs brings 42 years of coaching experience to his position in Ann Arbor, mentoring players at the high school, college and NFL levels.

"Coach Kerry Coombs is a proven, exceptional football coach, and we're thrilled to welcome him to our program," said Moore. "Kerry's leadership of our special teams will be invaluable. His expertise in teaching and mentoring has consistently shaped both outstanding athletes and remarkable young men --including some of the nation's top special teams players and cornerbacks. We're proud to have Kerry, Holly, and their family join the Michigan Football family."

Coombs was named the 2017 Rivals.com National Recruiter of the Year and also was selected as the Big Ten's Recruiter of the Year on three occasions.

Most recently, Coombs was the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Cincinnati from 2022-24. In 2023, his cornerbacks battled through injuries throughout the season with five different players earning their first career starts. UC still finished fourth in the Big 12 in pass defense. On special teams, punter Mason Fletcher earned All-Big 12 honorable mention and kicker Carter Brown converted 15-of-19 field goals.

Coombs broke in new starters at cornerback in 2022. Ja'Quan Sheppard elevated his game, going from backup to starter, and earned first-team all-conference honors. Fletcher was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award and was named the AAC Special Teams Player of the Year. Ryan Coe was the second-team all-league kicker.

After a stint coaching in the NFL, Coombs returned to Ohio State as the program's defensive coordinator for two seasons (2020-21). He helped the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2020. The team's rushing defense ranked sixth in the country and the unit produced 20 turnovers in just eight games. Cornerback Shaun Wade was a consensus All-American and was selected as the Big Ten's Defensive Back of the Year.

Coombs joined the Tennessee Titans organization as the team's secondary coach for two seasons (2018-19) between stints at Ohio State. During his time in Nashville, Coombs produced one of the league's best units, ranking in the top 10 in pass defense both seasons, and among the top groups in passer rating, opponent completion percentage and interceptions. The Titans made the playoffs in 2019 but lost in the AFC Championship Game.

After a successful five seasons at Cincinnati, Coombs accepted a position at Ohio State in 2012, mentoring the cornerbacks. He added the duties of special teams coordinator during his final five seasons in Columbus (2013-17). The Buckeyes totaled 101 interceptions with 17 of those picks returned for touchdowns, which ranked among the nation's best during that time. In addition, every starting cornerback during that span played in the NFL.

During a four-year stretch (2014-17), the Buckeyes won two Big Ten Championships and became the first-ever College Football Playoff National Champion in 2014. Ohio State never finished lower than 13th nationally in pass defense, including a No. 3 finish in the NCAA rankings in 2016. OSU was also fourth nationally with 21 interceptions in 2016, including leading the country with seven interception returns for a touchdown.

Coombs coached seven cornerbacks at Ohio State who were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft: Bradley Roby (2014, Denver Broncos), Eli Apple (2016, New York Giants), Marshon Lattimore (2017, New Orleans Saints), Gareon Conley (2017, Oakland Raiders), Denzel Ward (2018, Cleveland Browns), Jeff Okudah (2020, Detroit Lions) and Damon Arnette (2020, Las Vegas Raiders). During that time frame, Coombs became the first coach to have three cornerbacks taken in the first round over consecutive drafts (2016-17).

He joined Brian Kelly's staff at the University of Cincinnati in 2007 as defensive backs coach and stayed with the program through the 2011 season. During his first season with the Bearcats, the team led the nation with 26 interceptions. In 2009, Coombs was promoted to associate head coach in addition to serving as special teams coordinator and maintaining his role as defensive backs coach. He played a big part in UC's 33-7 record over three seasons that included two BCS bowl games: the 2008 Orange Bowl vs. Virginia Tech and 2009 Sugar Bowl vs. Florida.

Coombs had a distinguished high school coaching career prior to making the jump to the collegiate coaching ranks. He became head coach at Cincinnati's Colerain High School in 1991, his alma mater, and led the program for 16 years. Coombs' teams posted a 161-34 overall record during his tenure with 10 state playoff appearances and reached the state semifinals on five occasions. The Cardinals won the 2004 state championship under Coombs' leadership.

He was an assistant coach in Cincinnati at Greenhills High School and Lakota High School before accepting the head coach duties at Loveland High School in 1989.

A native of Colerain, Ohio, Coombs graduated from the University of Dayton in 1983. He was part of the Flyers' 1980 Division III National Championship.

Coombs and his wife, Holly, have three adult children: daughter, Cortney, and sons, Brayden and Dylan.