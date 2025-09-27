ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. compares Bryce Underwood to former No. 1 pick
Michigan star freshman QB Bryce Underwood has two more full seasons to play in Ann Arbor before he can think about his NFL future, but that's not stopping some analysts from thinking about what Underwood could be in the NFL. When Underwood committed to Michigan last season, almost everyone realized he was going to be the focal point surrounding the Wolverines for the next three years.
Recently, NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. touched quickly on Underwood. On his podcast, 'ESPN First Draft', Kiper Jr. compared Underwood to former Georgia star Matthew Stafford and said he would be shocked if the former five-star isn't the No. 1 pick someday.
“Underwood, I’ll say it now,” Mel Kiper said. “I said it about Stafford. If Underwood’s not the No. 1 pick in the draft somewhere down the road, something is wrong. This kid looks like he could be the real deal -- Bryce Underwood at Michigan.”
Through four games, Underwood has thrown for 733 yards, two scores, and one INT. While his passing stats aren't going to 'wow' you, he has shown that the stage isn't too bright. Plus, Underwood has become a difference maker on the ground. The dual-threat QB has run for 169 yards and three scores.
Underwood isn't the only Michigan player he's impressed by
During his podcast, he also touched on Michigan running back Justice Haynes. Kiper Jr. said the running back class isn't that deep heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, and Haynes could be looking at being a third-to-fourth round pick as of now. But assuming Haynes continues the trajectory he's going right now, that could rise.
Through four games, Haynes has rushed for 537 yards and six scores. He is the first Michigan running back to run for that many games in his first four games as a Wolverine. While all the eyes are on Underwood, it's been Haynes who has been the focal point early on this season.
Earlier this week, Kiper Jr. was very high on Haynes after his play against Nebraska.
At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he plays with a low center of gravity and generates powerful leg drive. This isn't a running back who is going to dance around behind the line of scrimmage and take a tackle for loss; he's a one-cut-and-go runner with good body lean. But once he gets through the hole, he can be hard to catch. Haynes has four carries for 50-plus yards this season, helping him to 537 yards and six TDs through four games. The Alabama transfer also stands out as a pass catcher and blocker. He high-pointed a catch Saturday, and his ability to pass protect is evident on the tape.
Underwood and Haynes will take the field next Saturday at home against Wisconsin.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Where Michigan QB Bryce Underwood ranks among the rest of the Big Ten QBs
- How former Michigan players are doing on their new teams since transferring away
- Joel Klatt talks 'vintage' Michigan win over Nebraska, what Bryce Underwood needs to work on
- Defensive report card: Jaishawn Barham bolsters grades through 4 weeks