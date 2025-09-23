Sports Illustrated says one Michigan player boosted their 2026 NFL Draft stock after Week 4 win
Running back Justice Haynes is the first Michigan player to run for 100 yards in his first four games, as a Wolverine, of his career. Through four weeks, Haynes has rushed for 537 yards and is tied for No. 3 in the country, averaging 134 yards per game. He has also tacked on six touchdowns, at least one in every game.
Haynes transferred from Alabama in hopes of securing a lead role -- something he didn't have with the Tide. Now that he has the lead role, Haynes is showing why he was a former five-star prospect. After rushing for 149 yards and a score, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick named Haynes as the No. 3 transfer player who boosted their 2026 NFL Draft stock.
"The Alabama transfer appears rejuvenated at Michigan, eclipsing 100 rushing yards in every game, and surpassing 125 yards in all but one, including 149 yards and a touchdown in the Wolverines’ 30–27 win at Nebraska. The 5' 11", 210-pound Haynes has a strong base, above-average contact balance and big-play potential—he has four runs of 50-plus yards through four games, including a 75-yarder against Nebraska. Haynes is a capable, albeit unspectacular, pass catcher, and he’s a potent blocker who’s allowed only two pressures in 27 pass-protection snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s running his way into the Day 2 conversation."
Haynes might be the 1A -- or No. 1 -- on the Michigan depth chart, but the backup is pretty special as well. Jordan Marshall hasn't had the opportunities that Haynes has had through the first four weeks, but he's made the best of his chances. Marshall has rushed for 189 yards and three scores, averaging over five yards per carry.
The Michigan rushing attack has propelled the Wolverines' offense so far. It's been a staple of the Michigan offense for quite a while now, and it doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.
Sherrone Moore named another potential first-round selection
Haynes could be seeing his draft stock take a major rise, but he isn't the only one. On Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore spoke on LB/Edge Jaishawn Barham and how he could also be a first-round pick if he continues his stellar play.
"Yeah, he’s a freak," Moore said of Barham. "It’s a problem for other people. I’m glad it’s not our problem. He’s got ability, but now he’s playing to that ability, and he’s doing it consistently. But you saw it really in spring, but then you saw it in training camp, how he practiced, because he always had the talent. But we’ve been around guys with talent that don’t ever push it to that level, and he’s pushed it to that level, and now you’re seeing it. He’s got the chance to be a first-round draft pick if he continues to play that way. We’ll continue to push him, and he continues to push himself. But it’s fun to watch him out there on the edge, man."
Michigan will have a bye this week, but the Wolverines will be back in action in two weeks against Wisconsin.