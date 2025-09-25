How former Michigan players are doing on their new teams since transferring away
Michigan is on its bye this week after a 30-27 victory over Nebraska. The Wolverines will take the week off, get better and healthy, before taking on Wisconsin in Ann Arbor in Week 6. With Michigan having the week off, it felt like a good time to look at how former Wolverines are doing on their new teams.
Here is how every Michigan player who entered the portal after last season is doing.
OL Raheem Anderson (Western Michigan)
Anderson has played in all four games this season and started Week 4 at center. He rotated in at RG during the first two weeks. In 155 snaps this season, he has allowed two pressures and no sacks. In five years with Michigan, Anderson appeared in eight games along the offensive line.
Edge Kechaun Bennett (UCLA)
Bennett has started two games for the Bruins this season, while playing in three total. He has recorded 11 tackles, one sack, and one TFL for UCLA. PFF has Bennett listed as the top tackler on the team, with an 83.3 grade.
Bennett played four seasons with Michigan before transferring away. He saw action in 25 games and recorded seven tackles with the Wolverines.
OT Tristan Bounds (Arizona)
Bounds has played in all three games for Arizona this season with one start at RT. He has seen 168 snaps for the Wildcats. Bounds has allowed one sack and six pressures this season. Bounds appeared in four games along the offensive line for Michigan in four seasons in Ann Arbor.
RB Cole Cabana (Western Michigan)
Cabana initially transferred to Minnesota, but later transferred to WMU. He has two carries for two yards this season. In two seasons with Michigan, he had two career carries.
S Micah Davis (Western Michigan)
Davis is the fifth-leading tackler on the team with 16. He has played in all four games with Western Michigan and started in one.
The former walk-on didn't play for Michigan in two seasons.
QB Jayden Denegal (San Diego State)
Denegal has started all three games for San Diego State this season. He has throw for 526 yards and three scores. The Aztecs are 2-1 with Denegal behind center in 2025.
Denegal completed four passes during his three seasons with Michigan.
P Tommy Doman (Florida)
Doman has punted 17 times for Florida this season. He is averaging 46 yards per punt. Doman averaged 42 yards for Michigan last season as the Wolverines' starting punter.
RB Tavierre Dunlap (Eastern Michigan)
Dunlap has been a key part of the EMU rushing attack this season. He has started two games and has carried the ball 37 times in four games. Dunlap has rushed for 119 yards and leads the team with three rushing scores.
In four years with Michigan, Dunlap carried the ball 22 times for 138 yards and one score.
OL Andrew Gentry (BYU)
Gentry has started all three games at RT for BYU. He has allowed zero tackles and one pressure in three games. His 81.6 run-blocking grade is third on the team. Gentry made two career starts during his time with Michigan.
OL Dominick Giudice (Missouri)
Giudice has started all four games for Missouri at LG. He hasn't allowed a sack, and has allowed five pressures, per PFF. In four years with Michigan, he appeared in 18 games and saw five starts at center.
RB Benjamin Hall (North Carolina)
Hall has played in all three games for UNC, but has seen limited action. He has carried the ball 15 times in 21 snaps for the Tar Heels. He has gained 44 yards in 2025. Freshman Demon June has been the lead ball carrier this season.
In two season with Michigan, Hall appeared in 11 games and carried the ball 44 times for 141 yards.
LB Jason Hewlett (Boston College)
Hewlett has played in two games for Boston College and started one of them. He has two total tackles with the Eagles. He is the No. 4 tackler on the team with a PFF grade of 78.0.
In two season with Michigan, he appeared in nine games and recorded three tackles.
Edge Breeon Ishmail (Purdue)
Ishmail has played in all four games for Purdue with 73 snaps in a rotational role. He has six total tackles this season for the Boilermakers.
In two seasons with Michigan, Ishmail recorded three tackles in eight games on the Wolverines' defense.
CB Kody Jones (Kennesaw State)
Jones has played in three of four games for the Owls, all in a rotational role. He has seen 68 snaps this season and has recorded six tackles, one sack, and one TFL.
In three seasons, Jones played in seven games for the Michigan and had six total tackles.
Edge Aymeric Koumba (Central Florida)
Koumba has seen 16 snaps in two games with UCF this season. He has recorded one tackle with the Knights. For limited play time, PFF has Koumba listed at No. 8 on the team with a 74.8 defensive grade.
He played for Michigan for two seasons and had two appearances.
OT Alessandro Lorenzetti (Baylor)
Lorenzetti hasn't played a single snap for Baylor this season. In three seasons with Michigan, he didn't see any playing time.
CB Ja'Den McBurrows (App. State)
McBurrows has started all three games for App. State and has played in 115 total snaps. He is No. 4 on the team with 11 tackles through three games. McBurrows also recorded one interception this season. He is ranked as the No. 2 coverage player on the team by PFF, with a 72.4 grade.
McBurrows played in 19 games for Michigan in four season. He had 13 tackles and one INT in the four seasons with the Wolverines.
WR Tyler Morris (Indiana)
Morris suffered a season-ending injury prior to the season. In three seasons with Michigan, he appeared in 34 games and made 12 starts. He caught 39 passes for 470 yards and three scores. Morris was the leading WR on Michigan in 2024 with 248 receiving yards.
QB Alex Orji (UNLV)
Orji appeared in three games with UNLV before suffering a season-ending injury. He passed for 37 yards on three attempts and rushed for 42 yards and a score on 10 carries.
In three seasons with Michigan, he passed for 155 yards and three scores. Orji rushed for 392 yards and four scores. He started three games for the Wolverines in 2024.
OT Jeff Persi (Pitt)
Persi has started at LT for Pitt in all three games this season. According to PFF, he has not allowed a sack, but has allowed three pressures. He is No. 4 on the team with a 76.7 pass-blocking grade, but hasn't been as good in the run game. Persi's 66.66 run-blocking grade is 22nd on the team.
In five seasons with Michigan, he appeared in 38 games with three starts at LT.
LB Micah Pollard (Liberty)
Pollard has seen one game of action on the defensive side of the ball for Liberty with six snaps. He did record one tackle. He appeared in 30 games for Michigan in three seasons, recording 15 tackles.
CB Myles Pollard (Memphis)
Pollard hasn't played for the Memphis Tigers this season. In three seasons with Michigan, Pollard recorded two tackles.
K Adam Samaha (Akron)
Originally, Samaha transferred to UNC, but later transferred to Akron. He has yet to attempt a kick for the Zips.
He made one XP in two seasons with Michigan.
Edge Owen Wafle (Penn State)
Wafle has played in all three games for Penn State, rotating in and seeing 44 snaps. He has one tackle for the Nittany Lions.
Wafle played one season for Michigan and didn't see any snaps.
WR Amorion Walker (Middle Tennessee State)
The high-flying WR has started all four games with Middle Tennessee State this season. He is fourth on the team with nine receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. According to PFF, he has been targeted 13 times and hasn't registered a drop this season.
In 11 games with Michigan through three seasons, Walker caught four passes for 38 yards.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Joel Klatt talks 'vintage' Michigan win over Nebraska, what Bryce Underwood needs to work on
- Defensive report card: Jaishawn Barham bolsters grades through 4 weeks
- Offensive report card: How Michigan's Bryce Underwood grades through 4 weeks
- How Michigan plans to fix the drop issues hindering its offense