Where Michigan QB Bryce Underwood ranks among the rest of the Big Ten QBs

Through four games, how does Underwood stack up against the rest of the conference?

Michigan enters the bye week with a 3-1 record. The only mark against the Wolverines' record came in Week 2 at Oklahoma. It was QB Bryce Underwood's first away start of his young career and Michigan was crushed in the trenches.

But the Wolverines seemed to figure things out the next two weeks. Michigan's defense played much better and Underwood appears to be poised and not afraid of the moment. His stats aren't going to 'wow' you, but it's evident through four games that Michigan is in a much better place with its young gunslinger.

With a quarter of the regular season behind us, it's a good time to see how well Underwood is performing compared to other Big Ten QBs. Using PFF's grading system, here is how Michigan's QB ranks compared to the rest of the conference.

Big Ten PFF rankings by overall grade

Michigan, QB Bryce Underwood
  1. Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers) - 91.4 grade
  2. Demond Williams (Washington) - 90.7 grade
  3. Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) - 90.0 grade
  4. Drake Lindsey (Minnesota) - 89.3 grade
  5. Dante Moore (Oregon) - 89.3 grade
  6. Julian Sayin (Ohio State) - 87.2 grade
  7. Jayden Maiava (USC) - 86.9 grade
  8. Malik Washington (Maryland) - 83.1 grade
  9. Ryan Browne (Purdue) - 82.5 grade
  10. Mark Gronowski (Iowa) - 80.3 grade
  11. Dylan Raiola (Nebraska) - 77.1 grade
  12. Aidan Chiles (Michigan State) - 71.1 grade
  13. Nico Iamaleava (UCLA) - 69.9 grade
  14. Bryce Underwood (Michigan) - 69.3 grade
  15. Luke Altmyer (Illinois) - 68.9 grade
  16. Drew Allar (Penn State) - 68.6 grade
  17. Danny O'Neil (Wisconsin) - 54.0 grade
  18. Preston Stone (Northwestern) - 46.2 grade

What it means

It doesn't tell the full story behind Underwood through four games. So far, he has thrown for 733 yards, two TDs, and one INT. But while the Wolverines' passing attack hasn't exactly flourished so far, the playmakers aren't helping him. In four games, Michigan has 11 dropped passes as a team, and eight of those are from starters Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin -- who lead the Big Ten with four drops each.

Sherrone Moore has a plan to help the Wolverines' receivers get more consistent this week, and we will see how the passing attack looks next weekend when Michigan hosts Wisconsin.

