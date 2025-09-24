Joel Klatt talks 'vintage' Michigan win over Nebraska, what Bryce Underwood needs to work on
Michigan came away with a 30-27 victory over Nebraska this past weekend in Lincoln. The Wolverines entered the game as small favorites, but Fox's Joel Klatt thought Michigan would win by double digits. While the Wolverines won by three points, Klatt said the game didn't feel as close as the score indicated. He pointed toward the Huskers' Hail Mary at the end of the first half, and then a late TD in the fourth quarter made the game feel a little closer than it might've been.
“Maybe the game wasn't quite as, I didn't think it played as close as maybe what the score indicated," Klatt said on his podcast. "It didn't feel like a 30 to 27 game as I was watching that game...If you didn't see it, Nebraska completed a Hail Mary at the end of the first half and tied the score. So it's 17-10, you know, a few seconds left and all of a sudden, bang, it's 17-17.
"They also scored a late touchdown inside of two minutes and that kind of brought it within that three margin. So when you just look at or watch the game, again, it didn't quite feel as close as maybe what the score indicated.”
A vintage Michigan win
With two backup guards in -- Nate Efobi and Jake Guarnera -- Michigan dominated the trenches. The Wolverines rushed for 286 yards as a team. Justice Haynes continued his hot start, rushing for 149 yards and a score. Bryce Underwood and Jordan Marshall both scored as well. Klatt said watching the game reminded him of a vintage Michigan win utilizing the ground attack that the Wolverines have been known for.
“There was a dominant run performance from Michigan. Totally dominant, vintage in a lot of ways," said Klatt. "And not many people will mention this, but they did have two backup guards starting for them and they still went out there and ran for nearly 300 yards and over eight per carry. And it's the explosiveness that I think is so demoralizing for opponents.
"It doesn't matter who's carrying the football. Really, you know, Underwood, he's explosive right up the middle. That was a clear break in the defensive structure.
“Underwood had a couple of really nice runs. Then you've got Justice Haynes who like has the elite home run ability. Like this guy in the open field is gone. Marshall, same thing. Like I think he's got those elements of home run ability.
"It reminded me more of what I used to see out of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. It's like when they got a crease, they could take it the distance and really create those explosives. When Justice Haynes gets a step, it's done.”
Klatt clarifies what Bryce Underwood needs to work on
While the run game was dominant, Michigan threw for just 105 yards through the air. Drops hurt the Wolverines, but Underwood is in his fourth-ever start of his young career. Fox's Joel Klatt credits Underwood for the stage not being too big for him, but he talked about how the true freshman needs to learn to develop some touch on the ball.
“I think Bryce, his best trait so far is that he is clearly, clearly not overwhelmed by the stage," Klatt said. "And for an 18-year-old true freshman, that's something. And not every true freshman can go out there and even just handle it. He clearly is not sped up. He is built for the moment. So that's first and foremost, he's built for the moment.
“And I felt like he handled it really well. Now what he's going to learn and develop, here's his next stage. Bryce Underwood is going to go from a really talented quarterback and talented thrower to a great manager and a talented passer.
"I think those two things are totally different, being a talented thrower and a talented passer. Because being a passer means that you understand the proper pace and touch to put on the football at all times.”
Klatt talked about the difference between throwing a baseball and a football. He said if you're playing shortstop or third base, you need to rear back and throw the ball to first. But Underwood is playing football, and when it comes to the short-to-intermediate routes, he needs to add some touch to his throws.
“He throws too many fastballs and he hasn't learned how to change his pace and change his touch in order to create completions because we're not throwing the football here. We're passing the football," Klatt said.
"And those are different things. All right, so way too much heat on the throws, in particular in the short and intermediate routes. Now, if you want to rear back and throw something outside of the numbers, in particular to the field or to the wide side, and you need to really let it loose, man, let it loose. Cut it, rip and show us that incredible talent and arm talent."
But once Underwood develops that part of his game, he is going to be one special QB, Klatt believes. Plus, Michigan's schedule is more than favorable the rest of the way out. It's likely that the Wolverines could lose one more game and still be in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.
“And once he starts to understand and develop that, he's going to be really elite because you can see all the other things. The ability to play and pass with touch is what's up next for him. Schedule lines up for them, by the way, to make, I think, a run at the playoff," Klatt said of Michigan.
Michigan enters its bye week and will return in two weeks for a home game against Wisconsin.