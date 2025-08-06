ESPN names former Michigan QB as a 'most important player' after transferring
Alex Orji had a very one-dimensional career with the Michigan Wolverines. In his three years in Ann Arbor, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound QB rushed the ball 74 times compared to throwing it 45 times. This past season, Sherrone Moore gave the reins to Orji, but the Wolverines' offense became more one-dimensional than they already was with Davis Warren behind center.
Between Kirk Campbell not trusting Orji to throw the ball, Orji not reading the defenses properly, or just not being accurate -- Michigan didn't trust the junior signal caller. Following the 2024 season, Orji transferred to UNLV in hopes of gaining the starting job under new head coach Dan Mullen.
With the Rebels losing plenty of talent following Barry Odom leaving for Purdue, Mullen is hoping either Orji or Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea is the answer. With both of them battling for the starting job, ESPN named the duo as the 40th most-important player(s) in college football in 2025.
"The Rebels might be the single most fascinating team in the Group of 5. After winning 20 games over 2023 and 2024 (the same number they had won in the six years prior combined), they lost head coach Barry Odom and most of last season's starters. That typically spells doom, but new head coach Dan Mullen has a fantastic résumé, and his transfer haul includes more blue-chippers than a lot of power-conference rosters can boast.
"If either Orji or Colandrea thrives at quarterback, the Rebels could threaten Boise State. But Orji proved terribly one-dimensional in a failed audition at Michigan, and Colandrea was more confident than effective at Virginia. UNLV's season could go in a lot of directions, but the ceiling is still high."
Orji's first start for Michigan came against USC. Coach Moore was asked what exactly he saw in practice to give Orji the starting nod. Moore said his arm strength is noticeable and his accuracy had improved.
"He's got great arm strength," Moore said prior to Orji starting against USC. "The accuracy has improved tremendously and done the things that we think can help us win. It's going to take great prep mentally and physically and spiritually this week to get him where we need to be, and I think he'll do that."
Orji is hoping a fresh start with UNLV will allow him to show off his throwing ability, along with being a true dual-threat QB. Time will tell how Mullen uses Orji.
