Veteran TJ Guy names two Michigan football players standing out in Fall Camp
Every year, Michigan football has new stars take the field and we see it unfold before our eyes. There have been some publicity for LB Cole Sullivan, but he could be another year away from really 'starring' on the Wolverines' defense with both Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham back. So, it's quite possible the 'emerging' stars are a couple of players who played quite a bit of football for Michigan in 2024 -- who are ready to take that next step in 2025.
On Monday, veteran edge rusher TJ Guy was asked about players who are standing out early -- on both sides of the football. Guy named cornerback Jyaire Hill as the player standing on the defensive side of the ball.
“I’ll say Sugar Hill,” Guy said. “He looks way more locked in. He’s making plays out there. He’s going to be a different guy this year for sure. So him on defense.”
Hill began the season as the starter in 2024, but between struggles on the field and some maturity issues -- he sat the bench for a couple of games and changed his jersey number. But with that behind him, Hill is ready to emerge as a lockdown starter for Michigan.
Offensively, Guy named a player he goes up against every day in practice -- OT Andrew Sprague.
“I’m going to say Andrew Sprague,” Guy said. “I think he’s going to be a problem for real. He’s big as hell. Kind of makes everything look the same, I feel like. But, yeah, he’s a great player. I feel like him getting thrown in the fire in the bowl game was pretty good for him. So it just boosts his career, you know?”
Sprague, a true freshman in 2024, was inserted into the starting lineup for the ReliaQuest Bowl at RT. For all things considered, Sprague had a good game. Entering into his redshirt freshman season, Sprague is already essentially penciled into the starting lineup. The Wolverines are relying on Sprague to hold up against Big Ten defenses.
