Is Michigan Football closing In on its next QB from the 2027 recruiting class?
Michigan is still working on its 2026 class, but the Wolverines are picking up steam in the 2027 cycle. Michigan now has two commitments for the '27 class after three-star lineman Tristan Dare pledged to the Wolverines on Monday.
But will the Wolverines keep the momentum? It's quite possible, and Michigan could be finding its 2027 QB very soon. With Texas A&M landing Jayce Johnson recently, the next domino to fall could be in the Wolverines' favor.
In a recent article by Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, he pointed out two QBs that could go Michigan's way.
The first QB Wiltfong is looking at is 6-foot-4 gunslinger Peter Bourque. The Marion (MA) product is ranked as the No. 75 player and No. 6 QB in the 2027 class, per the Composite. Penn State has been the team favored in Bourque's recruitment, but according to Wiltfong, Michigan appears to be the team leading in his recruitment heading into the fall. Bourque holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Oregon, among others.
If things don't go well with Bourque, the Wolverines could be just fine with four-star Malachi Zeigler. Both SMU and Baylor are the main competition for the Wolverines, but Wiltfong likes Michigan's chances in his recruitment. The Benton (LA) product is ranked as the No. 156 prospect and No. 12 QB, per the Composite. Zeigler holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas Tech, among others.
Michigan found its QB in the 2026 cycle with Brady Smigiel, who will likely sit behind Bryce Underwood for at least two years. But as the Wolverines found out last year, you have to have a stockpile of QBs.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Michigan football gains second commitment in 2027 class
FOX Sports' Joel Klatt ranks Michigan football as a preseason top-10 team in 2025
Wink Martindale talks Michigan transfer who is standing out: 'He's going to be really good'
Fall Camp: Top Michigan football battles to watch ahead of 2025 season opener
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team