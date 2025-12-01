Joel Klatt points to signs of optimism for Michigan after humbling loss to Ohio State
For four years, Michigan was the more physical team and the Wolverines were the ones who dominated Ohio State. But not this season. Despite the Wolverines getting out to a 6-0 start, getting some nice runs from Jordan Marshall, and intercepting Julian Saying -- the Buckeyes would roll to a 27-9 win over Michigan.
The Buckeyes were the dominant ones in every facet on Saturday -- even when the weather turned toward Michigan's way. Fox's Joel Klatt was on the call, and in his latest podcast, he said Michigan has some soul-searching to do.
“Michigan on that side, I think that was a pretty demoralizing game for that program," Klatt said of the Wolverines. "Because of the way that it happened, they have been built on physicality and toughness. They have been built on the line of scrimmage. They have won that game because they have been the tougher team at the line of scrimmage, and that was not the case on Saturday.
"So some soul searching to do for the Michigan Wolverines, there's no doubt. And now they have to taste defeat after going six years without tasting defeat in that rivalry. That being said, I do want to say that it's an opportunity for that program.”
Michigan can use this game as the measuring stick moving forward
While losing to your rival, especially in the fashion Michigan lost, is hard -- the Wolverines can now turn the page to next year's game against the Buckeyes. Michigan is one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten, and now the Wolverines' young players can use this game as a measuring stick moving forward.
“Because of their youth, it's an opportunity to say, like, that's the measuring stick, that's the bar, that's the standard," said Klatt. "Just like Ohio State had to do when they got beat by the '23 version of Michigan, and they had to say to themselves, all right, if that's the standard, then where do we need to go? And you can make a strong argument that the '23 Michigan team propelled the '24 Ohio State team into a championship because they saw what it took.
"They needed to get to that level in order to win a national championship. And they were able to do so, even though they didn't beat the Wolverines. Well, now Michigan has a chance to say, all right, now we know what the standard is and we can set that standard and we can move through the offseason.
“Now they're in the offseason, you know, obviously not with a bowl game. But as you know, like not getting into the playoff feels like offseason will have an exhibition game. It is time for Michigan to continue to develop their young talent and retain the roster."
Is 2026 Michigan's year?
While the last two seasons haven't been Michigan's year -- Klatt sees 2026 potentially being different. The Wolverines, on offense, started six freshmen -- true and redshirt -- and there were plenty of young guys on the defensive side of the football who saw extensive playing time.
If Michigan can use this game as a measuring stick, improve, and develop, Klatt thinks Michigan should be as good as anyone in the Big Ten next season.
"It is vital that they invest in that program to the level that retains the young talent, continues to build talent around those players, because this could be and should be as good a team as any in the Big Ten next year," Klatt said of the Wolverines. "Look at all the freshmen that they have out there. They had six freshmen starting on offense, three redshirt freshmen on the offensive line, true freshmen at quarterback, true freshmen at wide receiver.
"You've got young players contributing throughout the secondary. They've had to deal with depth issues at linebacker. Those guys will be back. So this could be a springboard for Michigan in a trajectory game, even though I know it stings. And if you're Michigan, you're thinking to themselves, like, yeah, we weren't 100%. We didn't have Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall.
"And so again, there is reason for optimism even though it hurts. You use this as a springboard. You use it to propel you forward."
