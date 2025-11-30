Big Ten ref reveals why Jeremiah Smith's TD call wasn't overturned against Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Ohio State walked out of the Big House with a 27-9 win over Michigan. The Buckeyes broke the four-game streak the Wolverines had over Ohio State, and OSU proved to be the better team. In all three phases, the Buckeyes were dominant and Ohio State really owned the second half.
But the game didn't go without controversy.
Jaishawn Barham headbutt
It all started in the first quarter when Ohio State was trying to punch the ball into the end zone. The Wolverines appeared to stuff OSU on third down, but then a penalty flag came flying in. The ref ruled an unsportsmanlike penalty on Michigan edge Jaishawn Barham.
Once the video replay showed what had happened, it appeared Barham made contact with an official by headbutting him with his helmet. While Barham was flagged, with a warning, many thought he should've been ejected due to making contact with an official.
But after the game, referee Kole Knueppel said it was a judgement call.
"In Rule 9, it's a judgment call. By the judgment of the official, it wasn't forcible enough for ejection, but it was an unsportsmanlike."
Jeremiah Smith's touchdown call
While there was controversy with Barham's call -- the real controversy came from a touchdown. On fourth down, Ohio State QB Julian Sayin threw a pass to Jeremiah Smith, who made a double move on Zeke Berry, and he would appear to walk in for a touchdown.
But video replay showed Smith bobbling the ball as he was entering the end zone, which led many to believe the call should be a touchback, and Michigan's ball. But after reviewing it, the call was upheld and the Buckeyes kept the touchdown.
Even Fox's Mike Pereira on the broadcast said it should've been a touchback, but Knueppel said there wasn't a good enough angle to overturn the call on the field.
"We did not have a camera angle to determine when the ball was loose as opposed to when it crossed the goal line. So by rule, if we don't have an angle to confirm by obvious video evidence that the ball was loose before he crossed the goal line, then the play is going to be upheld."
