ESPN projects Bryce Underwood as Michigan's QB1 in 2025
It probably doesn't come as much of a surprise at this point, but ESPN is projecting that freshman Bryce Underwood will be the starting QB for the Wolverines this fall. It was expected to be a two-man battle between Underwood and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, but Keene has been recovering from an injury that sidelined him for all of spring ball.
With Keene working on his recovery, Underwood was hard at work building chemistry with the wideouts and getting valuable reps during the spring. Those reps, along with his natural talents, will likely prove to be the difference maker for Underwood during fall camp and ultimately propel him to the QB1 spot.
In addition to projecting Underwood to become the starter, ESPN rated the freshman QB as the No. 20 overall newcomer in college football this year. Here's why:
Why: After taking a massive step back at quarterback in 2024 following J.J. McCarthy's departure for the NFL, Michigan went all-in on the NIL front to flip Underwood from LSU. He arrives in Ann Arbor as the school's most anticipated quarterback recruit since at least Drew Henson -- if not ever -- and is only the fourth five-star to end up at Michigan since 2006, per ESPN's rankings. Underwood was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year winner in Michigan and won 50 games as a high schooler, totaling nearly 13,000 all-purpose yards and 179 touchdowns. Michigan desperately needs quarterback help after producing the No. 131 passing offense in 2024.
What to expect: Sherrone Moore brought in Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, but Underwood is clearly the long-term answer at quarterback, and he should win the job this season and improve steadily as it progresses. The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder has exceptional arm talent to attack the intermediate and deep passing levels with enough mobility to extend plays and keep defenses honest. He's great when making off-platform throws with instincts and an overall game that reminds us of Trevor Lawrence. Underwood didn't light up spring ball, but he was solid in his first taste of college, especially considering he handled the workload with Keene sidelined because of injury. There will be growing pains, but Underwood should only get better with more time, especially if he can rely on a strong supporting cast while settling in early.
Although the hype is still high, the spring game seemed to give fans a more realistic expectation of Underwood as a true freshman. While his natural talents are undeniable, there's still going to be a learning curve as he figures out football at the next level. And with a veteran like Keene on the sideline serving as a safety net for the Michigan offense, there's no doubt that Michigan's passing game is already vastly improved from where it was in 2024.
