'Fire Ryan Day': Michigan fan describes atmosphere in Ohio Stadium after upset win
Going to Columbus (OH) and visiting the Horseshoe are two things that will never make my bucket list. But one young fan, Landan, and his dad did just that after winning tickets to the Michigan and Ohio State clash back on Nov. 30. It was a game where Wink Martindale and his defense dominated from start to finish on their way to a 13-10 win over the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Landan described the atmosphere as hostile from the very beginning. That hostility began turned into despair as the Wolverines slowly strangled the hapless Buckeyes for a fourth consecutive time.
During an appearance on the Leaders and Next podcast, Landan talked about how he was treated and how everything changed as Will Howard's final pass on fourth down fell harmlessly to the field.
Landan said that from his perspective it looked like coach Ryan Day wanted to beat Michigan at it's own game by being tough and running the ball. That plan obviously failed miserably and the Buckeye fans quickly turned on their head coach as time was running out. According to Landan, chants of "Fire Ryan Day" were prevalent within the stadium and all around the campus after the game. The young man also shared that the Wolverines travelled well, estimating15-20,000 maize and blue faithful on hand.
After the game, Landan said the Michigan fans took over 'The Shoe' as the Buckeyes left in misery and defeat. I guess if you have to be in Columbus and in the worst stadium ever constructed, at least being there for one of the biggest upset in the history of the rivalry is about as good as it gets.
