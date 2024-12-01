Michigan's insane dominance over Ohio State leads to historic victory
The Michigan Wolverines didn't just beat Ohio State on Saturday, they dominated the Buckeyes from start to finish. With the win, Michigan secured it's first four-game winning streak since 1988-91 and prevented the Buckeyes from playing for a conference championship this season. It was the biggest upset in the history of the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State, as the Wolverines entered the road matchup as a three touchdown underdog.
While the offense did just enough to put Michigan in a position to win, it was the Wolverine defense that had a stellar performance, shutting out the Buckeyes in the second half. Whether it was on the ground or through the air, Ryan Day and the Buckeye offense just couldn't find an answer for Michigan's suffocating defense.
Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy numbers to come from Michigan's fourth consecutive win over Ohio State on Saturday.
Biggest upsets in Michigan-Ohio State rivalry (Via FS1):
- 2024: Michigan, 20-point underdog
- 1996: Michigan, 17-point underdog
- 2022: Michigan, 9-point underdog
- 1995: Michigan, 9-point underdog
Ohio State vs. Big Ten under Ryan Day
- vs. Michigan: 1-4
- vs. All Others: 47-1
Sherrone Moore moves to 2-0 against Ohio State
- 2023: Michigan 30, Ohio State 24
- 2024: Michigan 13, Ohio State 10
Michigan's fourth quarter defensive performance against Ohio State on Saturday:
- Total points allowed: 0
- Total yards allowed: 10
- Total passing yards allowed: 1
- Total rushing yards allowed: 9
- Third down conversions: 0-2
- Time of possession: Michigan - 13:03, OSU - 01:57
Additional notes:
- Ohio State's 10 points were the fewest scored against an unranked opponent since 2011
- Ohio State's loss to Michigan ended a 47-game winning streak against unranked teams dating back to 2018, which also marked Ryan Day's first loss to an unranked team.
- The victory improves U-M to 29-28-2 in games played in Columbus, including a 26-24-1 all-time record at Ohio Stadium.
- The team that has won the rushing battle in this game has won the contest in 23 consecutive matchups (2001-present; 2020 not contested). That trend continued on Saturday with OSU finishing at 77 rushing yards and U-M at 172 rushing yards.
- The game was scoreless through the first quarter, marking the first instance of this rivalry with a score-free first frame since 2016.
