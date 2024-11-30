'Fire Ryan Day' trends on social media after Buckeyes loss to Wolverines
After entering today's matchup as a three touchdown favorite over the Wolverines, fans have taken to social media to demand that Ryan Day be fired after a fourth consecutive loss to Michigan by a score of 13-10. And while fans can sometimes be irrational after a rivalry loss, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Day can survive as the head coach in Columbus.
To find the last time Michigan defeated Ohio State in four straight games, you'd have to go all the way back to 1988-91. Since that time, the Buckeyes have dominated the rivalry with the Wolverines, putting together a 17-2 record from 2001-19. But after the game was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, momentum has swung back in Michigan's favor over the last four seasons, and Day's overall record against the Wolverines now sits at 1-4.
Even with a stellar record outside of the rivalry with Michigan, Ohio State fans want change in Columbus.
It seems highly unlikely that we'll see any coaching changes in Columbus before the end of the season. With the expanded playoff format, the Buckeyes still have a shot at making a run at a national championship. But short of bringing a national title back to Ohio State, there's going to be a real discussion about whether or not Ryan Day should remain on as head coach by seasons end.
