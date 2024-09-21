First Half Analysis: Michigan leads USC behind run game, strong defense
Through 30 minutes, things could not be going much closer to script for No. 18 Michigan against No. 11 USC. The Wolverines have leaned on their ground game and have broken through the Trojans' defense twice twice for long touchdown runs. On the other side of the ball, Michigan has done a better job controlling the trenches and keeping everything in front of them.
As a result, the Wolverines take a 14-3 lead into halftime against the Trojans. Here are some key stats and what has stood out so far in this one...
Offense
Key Stats:
QB Alex Orji: 4-of-7 passing, 21 passing yards, 7 carries, 47 rushing yards
RB Kalel Mullings: 7 carries, 72 rushing yards, TD
RB Donovan Edwards: 12 carries, 65 rushing yards, TD
- We kind of saw what we expected to see out of Michigan's offense early in this game. The Wolverines were going to test USC's front seven and make them play in a phone booth. Michigan mixed in a few pass attempts for Orji, but we got a steady diet of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. It wasn't pretty or innovative, but the Wolverines' patience and determination was rewarded by Mullings' 53-yard burst for a touchdown on their third possession, and later on a 41-yard score by Donovan Edwards.
- Michigan ran for 199 yards in the first 30 minutes, the most USC has allowed in a half during the Lincoln Riley era. That's saying a lot, because the Trojans have been porous on that side of the ball throughout his tenure in Los Angeles. The good news for the Wolverines? There's not much for USC to adjust to. Michigan has clearly said, 'This is what we're going to do. Stop it if you can.' We'll see if the Trojans are up for the task after halftime.
- It's clear that Michigan is being conservative with Orji at quarterback. He's only attempted seven in the game, and most of those have behind or near the line of scrimmage. This doesn't come as a surprise, but the Wolverines' limitations in the downfield pass game are glaring. Tight end Colston Loveland is clearly missed, as U-M's receivers have combined for three catches for 12 yards. Edwards leads Michigan in receiving with one catch for nine yards.
Defense
Key Stats:
QB Miller Moss: 11-of-20 passing, 134 passing yards
RB Woody Marks: 6 carries, 5 rushing yards
WR Zachariah Branch: 4 catches, 85 receiving yards
- The Wolverines' defensive front controlled the game early. Led by Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, Michigan got penetration against the run and did not allow any running lanes for USC tailback Woody Marks. The Wolverines also made quarterback Miller Moss uncomfortable in the pocket on a handful of plays in the first quarter-plus. Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart made his presence felt early with a tackle for loss and a sack.
- The Wolverines showed some improvement in their pass coverage as well. Moss failed to take advantage of a few open receivers throughout the half, but that was in large part due to the pressure Michigan was able to generate. Lincoln Riley offenses are notorious for creating explosive plays, but the Wolverines did an excellent job limiting those as well. The only one came when Makari Paige whiffed on a potential sack, and Moss found Zachariah Branch (who beat U-M's Zeke Berry) for a 42-yard catch and run. Still, Michigan stiffened in the red zone and forced a field goal.
- Field position has been huge in this, and it's been decidedly on Michigan's side throughout the afternoon. USC's average starting field position has been their own 16 yard line, while the Wolverines have started their drives at their own 30 yard line on average. The Trojans will get their chance to reverse that script in the second half, as they'll start with the ball, but if Michigan continues to win field position it's a huge factor in their favor.
This is the kind of game Michigan needed to play, and it's gone according to script for the Wolverines thus far. You've got to assume Riley and the Trojans are going to open things up a bit more offensively and find one-on-one matchups they like against Michigan defenders in the second half. If Michigan can continue to limit explosives and keep churning out yards on the ground offensively, they've put themselves in a spot to pull off the upset today in Ann Arbor.
