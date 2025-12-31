Michigan football star listed as questionable vs. Texas for Citrus Bowl
After some question leading up to the game on whether Michigan football would have more opt outs aside from Jaishawn Barham, Derrick Moore and Giovanni El-Hadi, when the availability report was released ahead of the Wolverines' Citrus Bowl game against Texas, there were no major surprises as players who are missing the game were either previously announced as opting out or battling an injury.
Star running back Jordan Marshall, who battled a shoulder injury during the latter part of the 2025 campaign, has been listed as questionable ahead of the battle with Texas.
Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who missed the last two games of the regular season for undisclosed reasons, is out again for Wednesday's game. Wide receiver Semaj Morgan appears to be back after missing the Maryland and Ohio State games.
Here's the full avaibility report:
OUT
#1 Jaishawn Barham
#5 Jacob Oden
#8 Derrick Moore
#15 Ernest Hausmann
#19 Rod Moore
#22 Justice Haynes
#25 Mason Curtis
#44 Max Bredeson
#54 Andrew Sprague
#58 Giovanni El-Hadi
#76 Manuel Beigel
#97 Chibi Anwunah
OUT FOR SEASON
#8 I'Marion Stewart
#26 Donovan Johnson
#34 Jaydon Hood
#65 Andrew Babalola
#82 Devon Baxter
#82 CJ Charleston
QUESTIONABLE
#23 Jordan Marshall
#85 Logan Forbes
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025.