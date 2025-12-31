Michigan football star listed as questionable vs. Texas for Citrus Bowl

After some question leading up to the game on whether Michigan football would have more opt outs aside from Jaishawn Barham, Derrick Moore and Giovanni El-Hadi, when the availability report was released ahead of the Wolverines' Citrus Bowl game against Texas, there were no major surprises as players who are missing the game were either previously announced as opting out or battling an injury.

Star running back Jordan Marshall, who battled a shoulder injury during the latter part of the 2025 campaign, has been listed as questionable ahead of the battle with Texas.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against Purdue defensive back Tahj Ra-El (21) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who missed the last two games of the regular season for undisclosed reasons, is out again for Wednesday's game. Wide receiver Semaj Morgan appears to be back after missing the Maryland and Ohio State games.

Here's the full avaibility report:

OUT

#1 Jaishawn Barham

#5 Jacob Oden

#8 Derrick Moore

#15 Ernest Hausmann

#19 Rod Moore

#22 Justice Haynes

#25 Mason Curtis

#44 Max Bredeson

#54 Andrew Sprague

#58 Giovanni El-Hadi

#76 Manuel Beigel

#97 Chibi Anwunah

OUT FOR SEASON

#8 I'Marion Stewart

#26 Donovan Johnson

#34 Jaydon Hood

#65 Andrew Babalola

#82 Devon Baxter

#82 CJ Charleston

QUESTIONABLE

#23 Jordan Marshall

#85 Logan Forbes

Jordan Marshall is questionable. pic.twitter.com/IfOhBPLjW1 — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) December 31, 2025