Predicting the Michigan football defensive two deep in 2024
The Wolverines will take the field on Saturday for their season opener against Fresno State. Michigan lost several key players from its 2023 national title team. Guys like Kris Jenkins, Mike Sainristil, Michael Barrett, and Junior Colson were key cogs to what the maize and blue did defensively. But lucky for Michigan fans, the Wolverines are fully loaded on the defensive side of the ball once again. Led by Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant, the Wolverines should be able to have a top-five defense in 2024.
Here's my best guess as to what the Michigan two deep on defense will look like in 2024.
Edge rushers:
Starters: Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore
Backups: TJ Guy and Cameron Brandt
It's scary to think the Michigan Edge unit may even be stronger than last season and it's not out of the realm of possibility that both Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore could see double-digit sacks each. Stewart and Moore were second and third on the team last season with 5.5 and five sacks, respectively, while seeing fewer snaps than both Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor. But with Stewart and Moore moving forward as the starters, Michigan will need its backups to pull through.
TJ Guy has been around the block and has been raved about this spring. Guy will most certainly see time at Edge this year, but the other name who has emerged is sophomore Cameron Brandt. He recorded four tackles as a freshman and it looks like he's really come on strong as of late for the Michigan defense.
Interior defensive line:
Starters: Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham
Backups: Enow Etta and Rayshaun Benny
This is the most obvious starting duo in the history of projections. Mason Graham is arguably the top defensive lineman in the country and his counterpart isn't far behind him. This duo won't only stop the rushing attack, but they can also get to the quarterback and make life easier on the Edge rushers -- hence the double-digit sacks. The Wolverines are just fine behind Graham and Grant as well. Enow Etta is an athletic freak who can line up anywhere on the line and Rayshaun Benny is one of the better rotational pieces in college football.
Linebackers:
Starters: Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham; Jimmy Rolder (three-linebacker sets)
Backups: Jimmy Rolder, Jaydon Hood, Cole Sullivan
Hausmann and Barham are locked in as the starters. Hausmann was third on Michigan last season in tackles -- behind Junior Colson and Michael Barret. Barham actually may be a better linebacker and could lead the Wolverines in tackles, but either way, Michigan is solid at this spot.
I think Jimmy Rolder gets the next nod out of the group. But Jaydon Hood and freshman Cole Sullivan will see action as well. Sullivan has had a nice camp and can really play.
Cornerbacks:
Starters: Will Johnson, Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry (Nickel)
Backups: Aamir Hall, Ricky Johnson, Ja'Den McBurrows (Nickel)
Will Johnson. That's all that needs said there. But across from him, it looked like a fierce battle between sophomore Jyaire Hill and FCS All-American Aamir Hall. From reports inside camp, Hill has emerged as the favorite to start across from Johnson and Hall will become the CB3 on the team. At Nickel, Zeke Berry appears to be the lead favorite to start. Michigan loves his versatility and what he can do.
Both UNLV transfer Ricky Johnson and bakcup Nickel Ja'Den McBurrows will play in 2024 as well.
Safeties:
Starters: Makari Paige and Quinten Johnson; Rod Moore (when healthy)
Backups: Wesley Walker, Jaden Mangham, Brandyn Hillman
To some surprise, it's trending toward Quinten Johnson starting with Markari Paige. The Wolverines value what Johnson does and his experience with the Michigan defense is paying dividends. But the Wolverines didn't go out and get Wesley Walker and Jaden Mangham for nothing. But will serve a role in 2024 and expect Michigan to rotate its safeties across from Paige.
