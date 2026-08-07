Five Scenarios That Could Make Michigan a Championship Contender

Fall camp is underway and the Michigan Wolverines are looking to find their way back to the top of the Big Ten.

One of the great things about football is the amount of variables that can affect a given season. Last year, if Bryce Underwood was a Heisman candidate, Michigan could have competed for a spot at the top of the conference and qualified for the college football playoff.

Of course, he did not, and Michigan finished an empty 9-3.

This year, there are more variables, and ESPN’s Bill Connolly said there are five things that can swing whether Michigan is a national championship contender, or just another team in 2026.

Here is a look at those variables, with our take on what could happen.

If Bryce Underwood/Jason Beck Mesh

No matter how good the run game is, no matter what Michigan’s identity might be as a program, this game is still about quarterback play.

The reality with Bryce Underwood is Michigan has paid him a lot of money to be one of the best players in the country.

Last year, he was not that. He is very talented, and we’re still buying the hype surrounding Underwood, but this is a big season for him.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That’s why Kyle Whittingham’s biggest hires after he was brought in as the head coach were at offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Koy Detmer Jr. will be tasked with getting Underwood up to speed in Beck’s offense. Beck will be tasked with calling plays that put him in the best position possible, while also taking advantage of their playmakers.

If they can harness Underwood’s talent and take advantage of his unique skill set the sky is the limit. If they cannot do that, it will be another long year in Ann Arbor.

Andrew Marsh is a Star

Bryce Underwood has a lot of talent, but he can’t catch his own passes. Marsh was Michigan’s best receiver last year as a true freshman. He did not start for the team until October, but once he stepped onto the field, it was clear who their top dog was.

Michigan struggled to get the ball in his hands consistently enough due to a lack of focus in the passing game, and poor output all around.

Even when Michigan’s identity was built solely around running the football in their glory years of 2021-2023, they still had a go-to receiver in the passing game.

That was especially true in 2022 and 2023 when Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson took those honors alongside Colston Loveland.

ANDREW MARSH FOR 69 YARDS@UMichFootball takes one back



📺:NBC pic.twitter.com/DlQUoUSZGt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 12, 2025

Michigan needs Marsh to take a step into that alpha receiver who can help make big plays for the team late in the game. He did that at times last year, but was invisible against Ohio State, for example.

The biggest games are where he needs to shine the brightest.

Utah Transfers Are Good

Kyle Whittingham was not the only man who defected from Utah, and he did not just bring coaches with him.

You’d be forgiven if you thought Michigan was Utah east these days. The biggest players who came to Michigan from Utah were defensive end John Henry Daley, defensive tackle Jonah Lea’ea receiver JJ Buchanan, and cornerback Smith Snowden.

All three will be able to speak the same language as Whittingham as he acclimates himself to Ann Arbor. Furthermore, they should all play key roles on their respective side of the ball.

If they are, Daley is a dynamic pass rusher. Lea’ea adds depth to a defensive line room that desperately needs it. Buchanan and Snowden both bring something to the skill positions on offense and defense.

This is a season where Michigan is looking to establish more playmakers. Everything is new, which means the guys who have been around Whittingham before need to be good too.

Underclassmen Shine

Usually the best teams in college football are led by their seniors. Michigan’s 2023 team was loaded with upperclassmen.

This year’s team is different. Jordan Marshall, Bryce Underwood, Andrew Marsh, and JJ Buchanan are players who are underclassmen expected to play a big role. They’re not alone. Carter Meadows, Dominic Nichols, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng all look like guys who will carve out a role on defense.

That’s a lot of underclassmen at some really important positions who need to be key contributors for them.

They will have the benefit of the reps they banked a season ago which should help them in some of the bigger games they’ll play against Oklahoma and the gauntlet of Big Ten opponents they are playing this year.

Kyle Whittingham Works

Kyle Whittingham was brought in to clean up the football program, but make no mistake about it. He’s here to win, and there’s not a lot of time. Whittingham is 66-years-old and has contemplated retirement as recently as lats year.

Whittingham is used to winning at Utah, but Michigan is a different animal.

For now, however, it sounds like the team has bought in to what Whittingham is preaching. As decorated as he is as a coach, it’s hard to envision any scenario where Michigan fails because they’re not fully bought into the coaching staff, especially after the debacle that was the 2025 season.