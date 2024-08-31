Five Wolverines make Jake Butt's Top 24 Big Ten players list
A theme throughout Michigan football's offseason has centered around how much talent the Wolverines lost from last year's national championship-winning team, but there's still plenty of talent walking around Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor.
That's evidenced by former Michigan tight end and current Big Ten network analyst Jake Butt's Top 24 players in the conference ahead of the 2024 season. Butt lists five Wolverines on his list, including who he believes are the best two players in the Big Ten — cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Mason Graham.
Behind Michigan's two most prolific players on defense, Butt lists a pair of offensive Wolverines in tight end Colston Loveland (his No. 7 player) and running back Donovan Edwards (No. 12). Not to be overlooked is defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who ranks No. 21 on Butt's list and forms the top interior D-line duo in the nation with Graham.
Michigan's five representatives in Butt's Top 24 are the second-most from one program in the Big Ten, trailing only the seven players from Ohio State. Oregon and Iowa each have three players listed, while Wisconsin, USC, Purdue, Penn State, Minnesota and Rutgers each have a representative as well.
Few have questioned Michigan's top-end talent heading into the upcoming season. The Wolverines could have three or four first round 2025 NFL Draft picks next Aprill with Johnson, Graham, Loveland and Grant. Additionally, Edwards is due to a bounce back season and a big year as Michigan's lead back for the first time in his career.
Michigan opens its season tonight against Fresno State (7:30 p.m./NBC) at the Big House.
