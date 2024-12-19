For the second time on Wednesday, Michigan Football lands Alabama transfer Damon Payne
After a whirlwind of a day for Michigan in its recruitment of former five-star defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. it has finally ended in a positive way for the Wolverines. Payne went to Instagram on Wednesday night and announced he would be committing to Michigan which finally put an end to wondering what happened?
It was initially reported on Wednesday morning that Payne was committing to Michigan, but his agent refuted the report and said the Wolverines were contenders but he hadn't committed to Michigan. At that point, Payne was supposedly lining up a visit with USC. But Payne ended all the speculation when he announced he would be coming back home.
Payned signed with Alabama in the 2021 class and was a five-star recruit. He was the 24th-ranked prospect at the time and hailed from Belleville (MI) -- the same school Bryce Underwood is from. Payne is currently the 146th-ranked recruit in the transfer portal, per On3.
During his Alabama career, the 313-pound lineman has recorded 30 tackles and 0.5 sacks. With Michigan losing Mason Graham and potentially Kenneth Grant, Payne could play a major factor for Michigan in 2025. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
