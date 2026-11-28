COLUMBUS — Michigan suffered its worst loss against rival Ohio State in the program's history on Saturday. The Wolverines were blanked and suffered a 45-0 loss to Ohio State, while coach Ryan Day was able to tack on another seven points toward the end of the game.

The Wolverines finished 6-6 on the season and Kyle Whittingham's coaching job in Ann Arbor is on life support. He was expected to come in and get Michigan's football program back on track, but the Wolverines' on-field play has only gotten worse since the 21-year head coach from Utah took over.

But Whittingham believes he's still the man for the job heading into 2027, and that's because he believes he knows what needs fixed.

"Well, we're 6-6, which is nobody happy about that. And, you know, it's not my place to speculate on speculation," said Whittingham. "But all I'm concerned with is getting things fixed. I know exactly what needs to be fixed after being in it for a year. And, you know, that's not my concern of what you mentioned. I mean, I'll work as hard as I can work until somebody tells me no more caring."

Whittingham won't go into detail

Trev Alberts was expected to become Michigan's new AD. But that is no longer the case and Warde Manuel remains the AD for the Wolverines until Michigan finds a permanent one. Manuel might have to make the call on Whittingham, but the Board of Regents, along with donors, will certainly have a say.

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What would Whittingham tell an administrator if they asked why he should coach in 2027?

Kyle Whittingham on why he's the guy for #Michigan moving forward.



"I know what the problems are now and I know what needs fixed." — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) November 28, 2026

"Well, because I know what the problems are now and I know what needs to be fixed," Whittingham said after the game. "And so it's it's really not much more to it than that."

It's obvious things need fixed. But what exactly was Whittingham referring to? That he wouldn't tell us, but he clarified that he's been in this business long enough to know what the problems are and how to fix them.

"I won't get into that because that's our knowledge and for me to get it fixed," said Whittingham. "And I know exactly what they are. I'm not going to get into it. I just know exactly. I've been in this business a long time and I know what needs fixing."

Michigan's season is now over, but the Wolverines could still go bowling if Michigan opts to accept a bid.

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