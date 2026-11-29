COLUMBUS — Michigan lost to Ohio State 45-0 on Saturday. Not only were the Wolverines shut out against the Buckeyes for the first time since 1962, but it was the most lopsided defeat in the modern era of Michigan football. And the Wolverines did it against a then-seven-win Ohio State team that was without its starting quarterback.

Michigan was unprepared, and the Wolverines' usually good defense was out-schemed by Arthur Smith and Ryan Day. Michigan finished Year 1 under Kyle Whittingham 6-6, and the Wolverines' head coach is looking to fix the issues heading into 2027.

"Well, we're 6-6, which is nobody happy about that. And, you know, it's not my place to speculate on speculation," said Whittingham. "But all I'm concerned with is getting things fixed. I know exactly what needs to be fixed after being in it for a year. And, you know, that's not my concern of what you mentioned. I mean, I'll work as hard as I can work until somebody tells me no more caring."

Not even the failure up top can save Whittingham

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Admittedly, things were trending in the right direction for Whittingham. He fired Jason Beck, which was something the fanbase was hoping to see long before it actually happened. But that didn't help the offense — at least the passing game. Instead, the Wolverines' run game found some rhythm against both Oregon and UCLA, seeing Savion Hiter run for over 100 yards in each game.

Oh, and Michigan ended UCLA's perfect season in triple overtime. But not only did the Wolverines upset the Bruins last weekend, but Whittingham appeared to rise from the grave thanks to Michigan's AD debacle.

The Wolverines had agreed to hire Trev Alberts from Texas A&M. Alberts has been very aggressive hiring and firing coaches at both Nebraska and with the Aggies. The first order of business was to take a hard look at Michigan's football program. He reportedly began to, but President-elect Cybele Raver pulled the plug. Michigan is now set to pay millions to Alberts while Warde Manuel remains the AD in a temporary role.

And Manuel was the man who hired Whittingham. Just last week, Whittingham praised Manuel and gave the AD the game ball from the win over UCLA. It appeared as of Whittingham was in the clear for one more season.

But Saturday happened.

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Whittingham has historic low in Ann Arbor

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It's been a culmination of things Whittingham has said and done since arriving in Ann Arbor that should seal his fate. The Ohio State loss was just the last straw on the ever-growing mountain. It was easy to buy what Whittingham was selling when he first came to Michigan.

He had a track record of a lot of success at Utah. He claimed he was full of energy and had a new lease on life after nearly retiring from football. But then came the comments. The profound non-hate for Ohio State was one thing. But the feeling that he didn't fully value the trophy games Michigan had in place made you start thinking.

Making comments about how the Michigan State game was the Spartans' Super Bowl and how it was the second-biggest rivalry game for Michigan. That gave Pat Fitzgerald the talking point he needed. Then calling out Dan Lanning and Oregon's budget. More unnecessary bulletin-board material.

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Whittingham never fully understood Michigan's traditions or what the rivalry games mean for the Wolverines. He took away the 'Beat Ohio' drill, or at least the name of it. Something Jim Harbaugh put in place back in 2021, where Michigan emphasized beating the Buckeyes on a daily basis.

He became the first coach to lose to Minnesota, Michigan State, and Ohio State in the same season. And it was his first season as Michigan's head coach. Losing to all three rivals is unacceptable, especially after inheriting a 9-3 team from last season.

Michigan thought it had something good in Whittingham. It didn't work. It's time to move on and put a hard reset on the program.

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