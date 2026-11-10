BREAKING: Defensive End Leaves Michigan Football Program

The Michigan Wolverines are mired in a 5-4 season that is disappointing for a multitude of reasons. Now, they’re starting to see some of the consequences of a losing season like that.

Sunday, the Wolverines fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

On Tuesday, Chris Balas of The Wolverine reported that defensive end Nate Marshall has left the program and will likely enter the transfer portal.

His Path

Marshall’s departure is unfortunate for a multitude of reasons. He was a highly decorated recruit that Michigan worked hard to get into Ann Arbor. They flipped him from Auburn to come to Michigan on signing day.

Marshall was one of the players under a microscope this offseason and Kyle Whittingham had an eye on him after struggling in the spring.

“Nate Marshall, who had some struggles in spring, some things that I wasn’t real pleased with off the field, he’s really grown up in the last eight months,” Whittingham said. “Hopefully, he can stay on that trajectory.”

Marshall appeared to be headed toward a redemption story and even credited the coaching staff for getting him to the spot he needed to be in.

“I’d say the biggest thing that I had to scale back on was missing class,” Marshall said. “I was missing a lot of class earlier in the year, and that was just something I couldn’t do, especially with this new coaching staff, so I had to hone in on that. I’ve actually done great with that. I got academic all-Big Ten.

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Did the staff have to help him or how did he find his way there? Punishment and accountability was a primary reason that Marshall turned things around.

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Nate Marshall brings down John Mateer to seal @UMichFootball's victory over No. 11 Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/0Qik4LbQkv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 12, 2026

“Not as much. It was just more so talking to them more than guidance. The new staff came with more punishment, so that was definitely a little bit different,” Marshall said. “I’ll just break it down: the first miss is an early morning lift for yourself. The second miss is an early morning lift for you and the entire edge group. The third one is the entire defensive unit has to come in. It’s Saturday, 6 a.m., by the way.”

Marshall started the season with a big play against Oklahoma to end the game with a sack of John Mateer. It looked like he was headed for a big year. Now, he will have to realize his potential elsewhere.

Who Could Get More Snaps?

Michigan’s edge room is pretty deep with Dom Nichols returning to the lineup last week against Michigan State. Nichols starts opposite of John Henry Daley, who has been Michigan’s best pass rusher this season.

Perhaps with the season trending toward being lost, the Wolverines will give more snaps to younger players like Tariq Boney and Carter Meadows.

Marshall’s snap distribution should not be overly difficult to replace as he had fallen behind Benny Patterson and Tariq Boney for snaps as a backup.

Marshall is the first current Wolverine to leave the program, but with the turmoil that is surrounding the team at the moment, he’s unlikely to be the last.



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