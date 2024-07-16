Former Buckeye issues challenge to Michigan Football legends
The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is unquestionably the greatest in all of sports, and we were provided yet another example of that on Tuesday. With the release of EA's College Football 25 on Monday, both sides of the rivalry used it as an opportunity to pummel one another on the video game. But it isn't just fans that used it as an opportunity to talk trash. Former Buckeye quarterback/wideout Braxton Miller also got involved in the trash talk, challenging Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy and Michigan Football legends to a tournament.
There's no doubt that this has been a tough stretch for guys like Braxton Miller. During his five seasons in Columbus, Miller put together a 4-1 record against Michigan and was part of the National Championship squad in 2014. But those days feel like a lifetime ago at this point, and it's the Michigan Wolverines who have been on the winning side of the rivalry for the last three consecutive matchups. Making matters worse (if you're a Buckeye), Michigan has also won three consecutive Big Ten Championships, a Rose Bowl trophy, and a National Championship in 2023.
Given Michigan's dominance in the rivalry as of late, it's no surprise that Buckeye nation is eager to take its collective anger out on the Wolverines the only way they can at the moment - by playing a video game.
The rivalry shifts back to Columbus in 2024, with Michigan and Ohio State set to meet in the Horseshoe on Nov. 30. The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes for a better part of the afternoon during their last trip to Columbus, and running back Donovan Edwards put together an unforgettable performance. The end result was a 22-point win for Michigan, leading to an iconic moment where Mike Sainristil planted the Block M flag at the 50-yard line...right in the heart of every Buckeye fan across the country.
