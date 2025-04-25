Former Michigan defensive lineman enters transfer portal for the second time
Former Michigan Wolverine defensive lineman George Rooks has entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career. Rooks left Michigan following his freshman year and transferred to Boston College. His career stats do not jump of the page, accounting for just 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks in three years, but he is a veteran player with a good football intellect.
Rooks was a top 400 composite recruit out of high school when he committed to former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Rooks was also a top 35 defensive line prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. After coming to Michigan, he struggled to find the field during his freshman year and opted to head back to the east coast and play for Boston College.
The 6-foot-5 285-pound Rooks will be a solid addition to any Division 1 school. He will add veteran leadership and experience to a defensive unit. He still has one year of eligibility left and there are no predictions or favored schools at this early juncture in his portal journey.
