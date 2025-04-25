Wolverine Digest

2025 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper has two Michigan football selections as 'winners' and 'losers' following Round 1

The ESPN analyst loved one pick, but not the other.

Trent Knoop

Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Michigan Wolverines had three players selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night. All three players went in the top-13 picks. DT Mason Graham went fifth overall to the Cleveland Browns, TE Colston Loveland went 10th to the Chicago Bears, and DT Kenneth Grant went much higher than expected, going 13th to the Miami Dolphins.

Michigan was expected to have four players go in Round 1, but a lingering knee issue forced Will Johnson out of the first round. Johnson should hear his name called early on Friday night during the second round of the draft.

Draft analysts had mixed reviews on all three players going where they went, but long-time NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. loved the Browns taking Graham fifth overall. In fact, Cleveland's pick of Graham was a 'Winner' in Kiper Jr.'s 'Winners and Losers' article following the first round.

Mason Graha
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I would have loved Hunter here, too," wrote Kiper Jr. "Like Jacksonville, Cleveland needs players who will excite the fan base. But factoring in the trade return and the fact that they still got a top-three prospect, this is a good start to their draft. The Jaguars aren't a lock to make the playoffs next season, so that 2026 first-rounder could end up being in at least the teens. And remember that Cleveland has the No. 33 pick at the beginning of Round 2 on Friday; could it get a quarterback there?

"The flip side of that trade was the Browns moving back three spots. They added a Day 2 pick this weekend. They added a first-rounder in 2026. And then they took my No. 3 prospect in Graham. He doesn't have many "wow" traits, but he's an extremely good football player. I love his technique and power, and Graham will join Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris to form a reliable defensive interior in Cleveland. The Browns are trying to reset, and Graham will help boost the defense."

While Kiper Jr. had the Browns listed as a 'Winner', he didn't have the same viewpoint on the Dolphins taking Grant at No. 13. Kiper Jr. listed Miami's selection as a 'Questionable' pick.

"The Dolphins could have had Will Johnson (though he reportedly has a knee issue)," wrote Kiper Jr. "They could have had Jahdae Barron. If they do trade Jalen Ramsey, their cornerback room would include Kader Kohou, Storm Duck, Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner. That's a problem, and Miami opted to skip the position to draft a nose tackle. Yes, Grant is explosive, and sources told me the league was hot on him heading into the draft. But he was 30th on my board."

Kenneth Gran
Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
