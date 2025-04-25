Draft Grades: Analysts are not impressed with Miami Dolphins taking Michigan football DT Kenneth Grant
Michigan football had three top-13 picks on Thursday night during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mason Graham went 5th overall, Colston Loveland went No. 10, and big Kenneth Grant was drafted by the Miami Dolphins 13th overall. Going 13th to the Dolphins wasn't expected by many people who come up with mock drafts.
Grant was viewed by most people as a late first-round pick, or even an early second-round selection. But Miami needs some beef up front, and Grant has proven he's not only a good run stuffer, but Grant is an athletic freak who can run down the quarterback. Graham got most of the attention during their three-year career with the Wolverines, but Grant is no slouch, and Miami believes it got a steal in the draft.
However, NFL Draft analysts don't think the same. After searching through some draft grades, notable analysts are not in favor of Miami taking Grant with the 13th selection.
NFL.com
Grade: B-
Grant could grow to become a powerful tackle in the Dexter Lawrence mold. He possesses good feet for his size. He'll need to play with a lower pad level against NFL interior linemen, though, and must show the ability to affect the passer to be more than a two-down tackle.- Chad Reuter
It's not clear to me that Grant was the top tackle on the board at No. 13, with Derrick Harmon still available. It’s also worth noting that Jahdae Barron could have filled a pressing need in the secondary for the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Grade: B+
The Dolphins had to get an interior defensive lineman and Grant fits in perfectly. He is a big, power player who can line up next to Zach Sieler. I like this pick for a team desperate for defensive line help.- Pete Prisco
FOX Sports
Grade: C-
The injury to Tua Tagovailoa was obviously the biggest factor in Miami's disappointing 8-8 season, but don't overlook the loss of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency. This club needed girth and power inside and few in this class provide that more than Grant, a burly intimidator in the middle. Grant is unique in that along with his bulk, he's also a very smart defender, getting his hands up to knock down passes and kicks. That said, while the position was clearly one of need for Miami, I didn't see Grant as worthy of a top-20 selection and question the value of this pick.- Rob Rang
Sports Illustrated
Grade: C
Grant doesn’t get the same amount of attention as his former teammate in Mason Graham, but he’s a first-round talent all day. The 331-pounder was a dominant force on the interior for Michigan, showing the ability to stuff the run while also getting upfield to total 6.5 sacks over the past two years. He’s the best pure nose tackle in this class.- Matt Verderame
Pro Football Focus
Grade: Above Average
The Dolphins could have gone in many directions, but they opted to fill a void on the interior with a nose tackle who possesses a rare combination of size and quickness. Grant posted an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade (90th percentile) in 2024 and is an upgrade over Benito Jones. This pick further boosts a defense that ranked sixth in PFF run-defense grade last season.
