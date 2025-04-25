Draft Grades: Mixed emotions on Cleveland Browns taking Michigan football DT Mason Graham 5th overall
Following the Titans taking Miami QB Cam Ward, the evening truly began when the Cleveland Browns traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars to get out of the second overall pick on Thursday night. Instead of the Browns taking either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, Cleveland got the guy it wanted the entire time by taking Michigan football DT Mason Graham.
The three-year player at Michigan was a two-time All-American and one of the safest picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. His motor never stops, and Graham showed he has the moves to beat his man off the ball. While the Browns felt like they got a steal in getting Graham fifth overall, NFL Draft analysts have mixed results on the pick.
Some analysts believe Cleveland got itself a good player, while others didn't like the pick. Here are some of the draft grades from notable analysts.
NFL.com
Grade: B+
After trading down from the No. 2 spot in a blockbuster deal with the Jaguars, the Browns selected Graham, who fills a big hole up front on defense. They didn’t address needs at offensive tackle, receiver and quarterback, but they drafted the best player available at No. 5.- Chad Reuter
Graham is not the biggest or longest defensive lineman in this class, but he's the best one. With his quickness, strength and pure motor, putting him next to Myles Garrett spells trouble for offensive lines.
The Browns picked up a 2026 first-round pick and upgraded two middle-round picks in their trade with the Jaguars. A good haul, to be sure, but they are going to need to take advantage of those selections after passing up on a generational talent in Travis Hunter.
CBS Sports
Grade: C+
Cleveland has been looking to upgrade inside for a long time. Graham will help that. But I am not sure how dominant he can be because of his size. I like him. I don't love him.- Pete Prisco
FOX Sports
Grade: B
As safe as the cracker that shares his name, Graham is the blue-collar tough guy that fits what the Cleveland Browns are trying to build. He is a disruptive presence whose game should only take off with all of the attention opponents will be dedicating to Myles Garrett. Graham is a good player, but the beauty of this selection is the fact that the Browns also received the 2026 first-round pick from Jacksonville as part of the deal.- Rob Rang
Sports Illustrated
Grade: B
This is one of the best defensive tackle classes we’ve seen in years, and Graham is universally viewed at the top of the heap. Starring for the Wolverines over the past two years, he’s been a first-team All-Big Ten member and a first-team All-American over that span while notching nine sacks across three years in Ann Arbor.- Matt Verderame
Pro Football Focus
Grade: Very Good
It’s not the Abdul Carter-Myles Garrett pairing that was often discussed in the lead-up to the draft, but Garrett still gets a high-end talent added next to him on the defensive line after the trade back. Graham’s production at Michigan is hard to ignore. He posted overall grades above 90.0 in 2023 and 2024, including a nation-best 92.6 run-defense grade among interior defensive linemen last season.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football CB Will Johnson continues to fall, Adam Schefter reveals why
Social media reacts to the Miami Dolphins selecting Michigan football DT Kenneth Grant 13th overall
Social media is shocked to see Michigan football TE Colston Loveland off the board at No. 10 to the Bears
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7