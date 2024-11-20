Just In: Amid NCAA investigation, former Michigan Football coach announces retirement
Back on November 11, CBS Sports reported that Central Michigan and head coach Jim McElwain were under NCAA investigation stemming from what appeared to be Michigan staffer Connor Stalions on the CMU sidelines last season against Michigan State.
McElwain, who coached under Jim Harbaugh in 2018 with the Wolverines, denied knowledge of Stalions being on the sideline at one point last season.
"We ... were totally unaware of it," the coach told reporters. "I certainly don't condone it in any way, shape, or form, and I do know that his name was on none of the [sideline] passes that were let out."
But following a win over Western Michigan on Tuesday night, McElwain announced his retirement from Central Michigan. McElwain will serve as Central Michigan's head coach until a new coach is hired and will be on the sidelines for CMU's season finale at Northern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 30. He will move into a new position as Special Assistant to the Athletic Director and will assist the department in this new era of college athletics.
In his 12 years as a head coach, McElwain has compiled a 77-62 overall record.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
5-star Michigan target Bryce Underwood subscribes to Wolverines' latest commitment
BREAKING: Michigan flips Pitt. commit, teammate of 5-star QB Bryce Underwood